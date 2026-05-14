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Balaam responds to woman who wants to sleep with him

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 12:09 - 14 May 2026
Balaam Barugahara
Balaam Barugahara turned a flirtatious social media post into a humorous political reference by invoking President Museveni’s “Kisanja no-sleep” slogan.
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The Youth and Children Affairs minister, Balaam Barugahara, has shown he still has a strong sense of humour.

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On Wednesday, an X user identified as Angela Nakiyuka Kebirungi uploaded Balaam’s picture on X and captioned it: “I want to sleep with Balaam 🥺”

Balaam responded: “Madam @ANakiyuka85748 President declared on May 12, 2026. “This is Kisanja. No sleep. Do not cause me problems. I am a faithful servant. Colossians 3:23

“Whatever you do, do it heartily, as for the Lord and not for men.”

Angela did not give up. She replied: “Tumenya mateeka ga Bible oleeta ga government 😒😒😒😒 Boojo Ateenyi nyihaho omuzaano naiwe”

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The “No Sleep” phrase came from President Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

Shortly after taking the oath of office for a seventh straight presidential term, Museveni described his new term running from 2026 to 2031 as “Kisanja no-sleep.”

The President said Ugandans no longer have excuses for failing to tap into the country’s abundant resources.

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