Robert Kabushenga eyes Moses Magogo FUFA job as IGG opens probe into alleged office misuse

Magogo is being pushed to step down from office at FUFA to give way for an IGG investigation filed by former Cranes player Mike Mutyaba, into alleged corruption and misuse of office.

Robert Kabushenga publicly declared his interest in contesting the FUFA presidency.

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Mike Mutyaba filed a petition with the IGG alleging corruption and resource misuse by Moses Magogo.

Mutyaba called for Magogo to declare his assets and step down pending investigation.

A transition committee led by Mujib Kasule was proposed to lead FUFA temporarily.

As security forces ramp up investigations into former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among, walls are closing in on her husband, Eng Moses Magogo as well, with his job as President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) now under considerable threat.

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The latest public pressure on Magogo comes amid calls for accountability and transparency over how football resources have been managed in Uganda under his leadership.

Robert Kabushenga

Kabushenga throws hat into FUFA ring

This Thursday morning, former Vision Group CEO Robert Kabushenga took to social media to trumpet his interest in the FUFA presidency.

Kabushenga indicated that he was dubiously sidelined in the 2013 FUFA presidential elections and now wishes to redeem himself.

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“In June 2013, I wanted to contest for the (FUFA) Presidency. The law was quickly amended to keep me out,” he said.

“I am back to say I am still available for that task. I can bring about the footballing glory all we Ugandans dream of. Time to save our football from thieves. Let’s take back our game,” Kabushenga wrote.

Moses Magogo

Mutyaba petitions IGG over Magogo

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Meanwhile, Magogo is being pushed to step down from office at FUFA to give way for an IGG investigation into alleged corruption and misuse of office.

Former Uganda Cranes star Mike Mutyaba announced that he and a group of concerned stakeholders had filed a petition with the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) against Eng Magogo.

“We have filed a petition in the office of the IGG against Eng Moses Magogo on matters of corruption under the Constitution, the Inspectorate of Government Act and the Leadership Code Act,” Mutyaba said.

He outlined concerns over the management of football resources, public funds and assets during Magogo’s tenure since 2013, as well as the accumulation of wealth and potential conflicts of interest involving entities linked to the FUFA boss.

Mutyaba also demanded that Magogo declare his assets, income, liabilities and business interests as required by law.

Moses Magogo with his wife Anita Among

Calls for Magogo to step aside

Mutyaba pushed for Magogo to step down from his FUFA role while investigations are ongoing.