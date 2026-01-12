Results: Mayiga to engage FUFA on Cranes reforms after public poll

Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has said he will formally engage Federation of Uganda Football Associations after sharing public feedback on his proposals to reform the Uganda Cranes, following the team’s poor AFCON performance.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has said he will formally engage the Federation of Uganda Football Associations over proposals aimed at giving deeper inspiration to the national football team, the Uganda Cranes.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 12, 2026, Mayiga shared results from a public debate on four ideas he earlier floated about fixing what he called the team’s inspiration problem.

He said 52 per cent of respondents voted to retain the name Uganda Cranes, while 32 per cent supported changing it. Only 22 per cent backed adopting definite national team colours, while 48 per cent supported the idea of introducing a national team anthem.

The proposal to remove government parastatals and agencies from the Uganda Premier League received 46 per cent support.

“I am going to engage with FUFA on these issues and present my views officially, for the love of the beautiful game,” Mayiga said.

The remarks build on comments Mayiga made earlier following Uganda’s disappointing outing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. After the Cranes failed to progress beyond the group stage, he argued that identity issues may be affecting the team’s motivation and bond with fans.

At the time, Mayiga questioned the team’s nickname, saying the crane, Uganda’s national bird, does not project aggression or hunger for victory. “The name Cranes is so docile. Why not name the national team the Spears, which signifies courage and victory?” he asked.

He also criticised the lack of fixed national colours, saying the team often appears tied to corporate sponsors rather than a clear national identity. Mayiga further noted the absence of a dedicated national football anthem that supporters can rally behind during matches.

Uganda finished bottom of Group C with one point after losses to Tunisia and Nigeria and a draw with Tanzania. The campaign deepened frustration among fans, many of whom feel the team has stagnated.

