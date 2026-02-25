All eyes on Lady Cleave as Kampala awaits season’s chicest viewing party

Mami Deb aka Lady Cleave seems to have already claimed the spotlight.

For many, it is a time to decide which party deserves their presence. But for one woman, the decision appears to have been made long ago.

It is salary week in Kampala, and the city’s social rhythm has shifted accordingly. The streets are livelier, the restaurants fuller, and the promise of indulgence hangs sweetly in the air.

Mami Deb — now affectionately, and perhaps strategically, referred to as Lady Cleave — seems to have already claimed the spotlight. The Kampala socialite has sent social media into a frenzy after dropping a series of carefully curated hints on Instagram, fuelling speculation about what could be the most exclusive viewing party of the season.

In a move that has only heightened anticipation, Lady Cleave has aligned her forthcoming gathering with Tanqueray, the gin brand synonymous with timeless elegance and its unmistakable crimson seal.

The collaboration signals that this will be no ordinary salary-week affair. If the whispers circulating in Kampala’s group chats are to be believed, guests will sip bespoke Tanqueray cocktails as part two of Bridgerton Season 4 graces their screens.

Sources intimate that these are not drinks to be served in plastic cups in a dimly lit parking lot. Instead, crystal glasses, candlelight and curated conversation are said to define the ambience. It is the sort of setting where the tea may be discussed — but it is certainly distilled.

Yet beyond the cocktails and couture, the question on everyone’s lips is simple: who made the guest list? Invitations are rumoured to have arrived sealed with crimson wax, a nod to Tanqueray’s iconic red emblem, making it clear that entry is by distinction, not assumption. Some familiar faces, it seems, may be watching from home, refreshing their inboxes in vain.

