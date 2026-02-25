Advertisement

Tusker Lite Rwenzori returns bigger with major global endorsement 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 15:10 - 25 February 2026
Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon launch
This year’s edition is significant as it comes after the marathon was officially awarded World Athletics Label Road Race status, becoming the first marathon in Uganda and only the third in East Africa to receive the prestigious global recognition.
The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon is set to return for this year’s edition which is slated for August 22, in Kasese district.

World Athletics Label Road Races are recognised among the leading road races worldwide.

The designation confirms that the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon meets strict international standards, including AIMS-certified course measurement, full electronic timing, closed roads, and the hosting of an international elite field.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa at the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon launch
Out of more than 200 World Athletics Label Road Races globally, only ten are on the African continent. With this recognition, Kasese joins the global calendar — marking a historic milestone for Uganda.

Held annually in Kasese, the marathon begins at the equator inside Queen Elizabeth National Park and finishes in the foothills of the Rwenzori Mountains. 

Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon launch

Since its inception in 2022, the event has attracted runners from more than 35 countries, building a reputation as a destination race that blends elite competition, community participation, and tourism.

“This recognition affirms what we have been building since 2022: a race that meets global standards while remaining truly Ugandan,” said Amos Wekesa, Team Lead of the marathon.

“East Africa produces some of the greatest distance runners in the world. Today, Uganda hosts a race recognised by the world. We have proven that we can organise at the highest international standard, right here in Uganda.”

Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon launch

The Label status strengthens the marathon’s position as an official qualifier for major international races, including the Two Oceans Marathon and the Comrades Marathon, and positions Uganda as an emerging destination for global sports tourism.

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 Marathon at the Kampala Sheraton on Tuesday, Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, congratulated organisers and pledged government support, noting that Parliament will send a team to participate in the 2026 race.

Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon launch
He vowed parliamentary support to the marathon and vowed to personally attend along with a group of members of parliament.

Hon. Peter Ogwang, State Minister for Sports, announced a USD 1 million government commitment to support the marathon, signalling increased national backing for the event.

Hon. Martin Mugarra, State Minister for Tourism, highlighted the marathon’s role in boosting both domestic and international tourism, as well as stimulating economic growth in Kasese.

The milestone reflects collaboration between government institutions, private sector sponsors, and international technical partners. Key supporters include:

  • Uganda Breweries (Tusker Lite)

  • Standard Chartered

  • Britam

  • Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

  • Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  • Uganda Communications Commission

  • East Africa Motorcenter (KIA)

  • Uganda National Oil Company

Beyond athletics, organisers emphasise the broader economic and social impact of the marathon, citing increased tourism, strengthened community pride, and enhanced international visibility for Uganda.

