Advertisement

Cafe Javas ordered to pay Shs 2Milllion to customer over unsolicited messages 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:34 - 26 February 2026
Cafe Javas
The ruling follows a complaint by a man who said he received marketing SMS messages from the restaurant despite not agreeing to receive adverts. 
Advertisement

Café Javas, has been ordered to compensate a customer after Kenya’s data regulator found it sent unsolicited promotional messages without proper consent.

Advertisement

The ruling was issued by the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner in the neighboring country and it follows a complaint by a man who said he received marketing SMS messages from the restaurant despite not agreeing to receive adverts. 

The complainant, Steve Onwonga Omwenga, says he started getting the promotional SMS messages in September 2025. �

The regulator awarded him KSh75,000, which is about Shs2 million.

Café Javas, operated by CJ’s Limited, which recently extended operations to Nairobi, is one of Uganda’s most recognised casual dining brands. 

Advertisement

According to the complaint, On wonga received promotional text messages advertising special offers. 

He argued that he had not given clear permission for his phone number to be used for marketing.

Cafe Javas

He also said his attempts to object were not addressed in time.In its response, the company admitted sending the messages as part of a wider promotional campaign. 

Advertisement

It said it later removed the customer’s number from its system and apologised. It also offered a voucher. 

However, the regulator ruled that the key issue was prior consent.

Consent means clear and specific permission given before a company uses personal data for advertising. Under Kenya’s Data Protection Act, businesses must prove they obtained such permission.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Yusuf Nsibambi says he's secured release of 80 opposition youths after second meet with Museveni
News
26.02.2026
Yusuf Nsibambi says he's secured release of 80 opposition youths after second meet with Museveni
Cafe Javas ordered to pay Shs 2Milllion to customer over unsolicited messages 
Business
26.02.2026
Cafe Javas ordered to pay Shs 2Milllion to customer over unsolicited messages 
Airtel Uganda’s profits jump to Shs 447billion as data revenue overtakes voice
Business
26.02.2026
Airtel Uganda’s profits jump to Shs 447billion as data revenue overtakes voice
All eyes on Lady Cleave as Kampala awaits season’s chicest viewing party
Lifestyle
25.02.2026
All eyes on Lady Cleave as Kampala awaits season’s chicest viewing party
Speaker protests plot to turn Uganda Golf Club into kids park
News
25.02.2026
Speaker protests plot to turn Uganda Golf Club into kids park
Tusker Lite Rwenzori returns bigger with major global endorsement 
Sports
25.02.2026
Tusker Lite Rwenzori returns bigger with major global endorsement 