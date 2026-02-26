Airtel Uganda’s profits jump to Shs 447billion as data revenue overtakes voice

Airtel Uganda posted a 41.1 percent increase in profit after tax, rising to Shs 446.9 billion, according to its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The company tagged the surge to a structural shift in consumer behavior and disciplined cost management

This performance is particularly notable given that local interconnect rates were reduced from Ushs 45 to Ushs 26 late in the previous year, compressing traditional voice margins across the industry.

In a first for Uganda’s telecom sector, data revenue overtook voice revenue.

Data revenue reached Ushs 1,101.7 billion, surpassing voice revenue at Ushs 1,026.8 billion.

While voice services remain relevant, the center of gravity has clearly moved.

Data revenue grew by 22.4 percent over the year, supported by a 19.6 percent increase in data customers and a 14.8 percent rise in usage per customer. The Ugandan consumer is not just connected — they are increasingly data-driven.

Managing Director and CEO Soumendra Sahu noted that revenue grew by 13.3 percent while EBITDA rose by 24.5 percent, pushing EBITDA margins to 54.9 percent.

Airtel Uganda Managing Director and CEO Soumendra Sahu

He attributed the gains to sustained investment in network quality and customer experience, reinforcing the company’s focus on service reliability and infrastructure expansion.

For shareholders on the Uganda Securities Exchange, the results translate into tangible returns.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Ushs 3.55 per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to Ushs 11.15 per share — a 41.6 percent increase compared to the prior period.

Yet even as infrastructure expands, a critical national challenge remains. According to the GSMA, coverage does not automatically translate into usage. While Uganda has achieved approximately 96 percent 4G population coverage, the usage gap stands at 75 percent, highlighting affordability, digital literacy, and device access as ongoing barriers.

Airtel’s own 4G network now covers 98.9 percent of the population, but the next phase of growth will depend on converting coverage into meaningful adoption.

Looking ahead to 2026, Sahu has described the coming year as transformative, with targeted strategic investments aimed at accelerating Airtel Uganda’s leadership in the country’s digital revolution.

