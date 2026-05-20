Security Operatives Seize More Vehicles From Anita Among’s Nakasero Home

Security agencies have intensified the corruption investigation against former Speaker Anita Among with fresh vehicle seizures and expanded searches linked to alleged illicit enrichment.

Security operatives on May 20, 2026 removed two more vehicles from the Nakasero residence of former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among as the widening corruption and money laundering investigation entered a new phase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vehicles, two Toyota Land Cruisers bearing registration numbers UA 630BE and UBH 138W, were loaded onto a police flatbed truck and driven to Naguru Police Headquarters, where other vehicles seized in earlier operations are being kept.

The operation took place under heavy security deployment. Armed officers remained at the residence as investigators continued searches inside the compound. Lawyers representing Among later arrived at the scene while the operation was ongoing.

Sources indicated that more vehicles could still be removed as investigators continue documenting property linked to the probe.

The vehicles were transported to Naguru Police Headquarters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest raid follows a similar operation at Among’s residence in Kigo earlier this week, where security teams impounded a Rolls-Royce and a Range Rover. The seizures marked one of the most visible escalations in the anti-corruption crackdown targeting senior public officials.

Investigators have also searched offices at Parliament linked to Among and Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesigye. Security teams reportedly arrived with an evidence collection van and spent hours gathering documents and electronic devices.

The investigations gained momentum after Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba launched “Operation Maliza Ufisadi” (Operation End Corruption), warning that security agencies would spare no one in the campaign against corruption and illicit enrichment.

The developments have intensified political pressure around the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament. Among recently withdrew from the contest following mounting scrutiny and criticism from sections of the ruling establishment and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), chaired by Gen Kainerugaba.