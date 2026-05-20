Former Speaker Anita Among and Parliament.

Former Speaker Anita Among and Parliament.

MPs ask Muhoozi for secret platform to report Anita Among corruption

The minister said MPs, parliamentary workers and other Ugandans have a lot of information they wish to share about alleged corruption in Parliament and are willing to cooperate with security agencies.

John Mulimba asked Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to create a secret platform for MPs and parliamentary staff to report corruption information voluntarily.

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Mulimba said many MPs have been “dying of so much pain” and are now ready to cooperate with investigators.

Security agencies recently searched Anita Among’s offices and residences as part of widening corruption and money laundering investigations.

Members of Parliament have asked Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to create a confidential platform where legislators and parliamentary staff can secretly share information about alleged corruption linked to former Speaker Anita Among and Parliament.

The call was made by Samia Bugwe County MP and outgoing Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Co-operation, John Mulimba, during a press briefing on May 20, 2026.

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“General Muhoozi Kainerugaba should give us a platform where we can go freely and tell him what he has not found in this investigation,” Mulimba said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“A number of MPs have been dying of so much pain. Now that there is this ease, I think that people are free to volunteer information.”

The minister said MPs, parliamentary workers and other Ugandans have a lot of information they wish to share about alleged corruption in Parliament and are willing to cooperate with security agencies.

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Hon. John Mulimba, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs responsible for Regional Affairs

“There is a need for all of us to support security forces in the ongoing crackdown on corruption,” he said.

“But also all those who have any information about what has been going on in Parliament, especially MPs and workers in Parliament; I think Afande Muhoozi Kainerugaba should open up a bureau which is discreet, so that MPs can go there and offer information voluntarily.”

He added: “This is a matter of national concern. People should work transparently and volunteer this information. We have a lot of information.”

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Investigations into Anita Among continue to widen across Parliament and several private properties linked to the outgoing Speaker.

Former Speaker Anita Among and Parliament.

Yesterday, May 19, 2026, investigators from the Criminal Investigations Directorate, forensic teams and State House auditors sealed off Among’s offices at Parliament and declared parts of the fifth floor a crime scene.

Detectives reportedly searched safes, computers, files and electronic devices for evidence linked to corruption and money laundering allegations.

The searches followed earlier operations at Among’s residences in Kigo, Ntinda and Nakasero, where security agencies recovered luxury vehicles, financial documents and electronic gadgets for forensic examination. Among’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan and several Range Rovers were later towed to Naguru Police Headquarters.

The ongoing operation, dubbed “Operation Maliza Ufisadi” by Gen Kainerugaba, has intensified pressure on Among and her close associates.

The Inspector General of Government previously confirmed receiving complaints accusing Among of failing to fully declare her wealth under the Leadership Code Act.

Amid the growing investigations, Among withdrew from the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament, saying she wanted to preserve harmony within the ruling National Resistance Movement.

Gen Kainerugaba has repeatedly vowed that no one implicated in corruption will be spared.