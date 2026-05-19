Security seals Among’s office at Parliament as corruption probe deepens

Investigators sealed the offices of Anita Among and Adolf Mwesigye at Parliament as corruption and money laundering investigations against the outgoing Speaker intensified.

Security has sealed off the parliamentary offices of former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesigye in an escalation of investigations into corruption and money laundering allegations against the outgoing Speaker.

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The probe was sanctioned by President Yoweri Museveni.

A team of investigators arrived at Parliament on the morning of May 19, 2026, to gather additional evidence in the ongoing corruption investigations involving Among. The investigators arrived at around 9am in several vehicles, including an Evidence Collection Van.

The latest development came a day after Among withdrew from the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament, following mounting political pressure and growing scrutiny over alleged corruption and abuse of office claims.

Security officers restricted access to the offices as investigators carried out searches and collected documents and electronic evidence. Witnesses at Parliament said the operation attracted attention from MPs, parliamentary staff and members of the public.

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The sealing off of Adolf Mwesigye’s office signals that investigators may be widening the scope of the probe beyond the former Speaker’s office. Authorities have not yet issued a formal statement explaining Mwesigye’s direct connection to the investigations.

The investigations follow a series of recent operations targeting top government officials and politically exposed persons over alleged corruption and financial crimes. In recent days, security agencies also conducted searches at Among’s residence in Kigo, where several vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce and Range Rover, were reportedly taken away for further examination.

The developments come amid heightened political tension ahead of the election of the next Speaker of Parliament. President Museveni and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba have both recently warned against corruption and abuse of office within government institutions.