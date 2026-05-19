June 3 still a public holiday despite Martyrs Day postponement

President Yoweri Museveni at last year’s Martyrs Day celebration at the Anglican Martyrs Site in Namugongo,

President Yoweri Museveni at last year’s Martyrs Day celebration at the Anglican Martyrs Site in Namugongo,

President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday announced the postponement of the annual Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo over fears linked to the Ebola outbreak affecting Uganda and neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 will remain a public holiday despite the postponement of this year’s Martyrs Day celebrations, the government has announced.

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The Uganda Media Centre Executive Director Alan Kasujja confirmed that President Yoweri Museveni’s postponement of the celebration will not affect the observation of the public holiday

“Martyrs’ Day, observed on 3rd June, 2026 remains a Public Holiday,” the statement reads.

President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday announced the postponement of the annual Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo over fears linked to the Ebola outbreak affecting Uganda and neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The president said the decision followed consultations with the national epidemic response taskforce and religious leaders.

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The annual event attracts thousands of pilgrims, including many from eastern Congo, raising fears of cross-border transmission of the Ebola Bundibugyo strain.

On Monday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed the postponement

“We thank the government of Uganda for their swift action and all precautionary measures to prevent Ebola from spreading further, including the postponement of Martyrs’ Day commemoration,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General WHO.

“We will continue to work closely together to protect the affected communities and to end the outbreak.”