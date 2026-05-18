Church of Uganda welcomes Martyrs Day postponement

The Church said it fully supported the decision which followed consultations between the Government of Uganda, national epidemic response authorities and religious leaders.

Church of Uganda has welcomed the postponement of the June 3 Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations.

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President Museveni said the event was postponed due to Ebola concerns linked to eastern Congo pilgrims.

The Church urged Christians and pilgrims to follow Ministry of Health safety guidelines.

The Church of Uganda has welcomed the government’s decision to postpone this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo following concerns over the Ebola outbreak in parts of the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Church said it fully supported the decision which followed consultations between the Government of Uganda, national epidemic response authorities and religious leaders.

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President Yoweri Museveni earlier on Sunday announced the postponement of the June 3 celebrations. He said this was intended to protect pilgrims and the public from possible Ebola exposure.

“After consultations with the national epidemic response task force and religious leaders, we have decided to postpone the Martyrs' Day to a later date, which will be communicated,” Museveni said in a public notice.

The President noted that Uganda receives thousands of pilgrims from eastern Congo annually and said postponing the event was necessary to safeguard lives.

Namugongo Catholic Shrine

Church backs government directive

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In response, the Church of Uganda said preserving life and public safety must take priority despite the significance of the annual Christian event.

“While this annual gathering remains one of the most significant events on the Christian calendar, the Church recognises the importance of prioritising public safety and preserving life,” the statement said.

The Church called upon Christians, dioceses, organising committees and pilgrims to cooperate with the government directive and follow health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

“We encourage all believers who had already begun preparations or travel plans to remain calm, observe all health and safety guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, and continue praying for the nation and all affected communities,” the Church added.

Stephen-Kaziimba-Mugalu

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Praise for Uganda Christian University

The Church also commended Uganda Christian University, which had been tasked with organising this year’s Anglican Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo.

Church leaders praised the university management, volunteers, organising committees and partners for the preparations and resources already invested into the event.

“We commend the University leadership, organising committees, partners, volunteers, and all stakeholders for the tremendous preparations, commitment, and resources that had already been invested towards the successful hosting of this important event,” the statement read.

Awaiting further guidance

The Church said it would continue waiting for further communication from government and health authorities regarding alternative arrangements for commemorating the Uganda Martyrs safely.