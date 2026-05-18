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One dead as Pallaso gang hits King Saha again

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:39 - 18 May 2026
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King Saha had hos vehicle smashed in the clash
The attack was reportedly orchestrated by Pallaso and a group said to be armed with pangas, sticks and other weapons who ambushed King Saha.
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  • King Saha accused Pallaso and a gang of violently attacking his convoy.

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  • Saha later confirmed that one person died following the incident.

  • Videos online showed Saha’s vehicle with shattered windows.

One person has reportedly died following a violent clash between musicians Pallaso and King Saha 

The attack was reportedly orchestrated by Pallaso and a group said to be armed with pangas, sticks and other weapons who ambushed King Saha.

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Saha says the attack happened while he was travelling to Kiganngazi for a performance last night.

He accused Pallaso and more than 20 others of waylaying his convoy and damaging his vehicle.

“They had sticks, pickaxes and machetes and other weapons and tried to kill me in my car. I am not a violent man. I could have driven through the gang and broken their legs but I stopped.”

King Saha had hos vehicle smashed in the clash

Hours later, the singer confirmed that one of the people he had been travelling with died following the incident.

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“Just like that, we lost a brother,” Saha posted.

Photos and videos circulating online showed a damaged vehicle with shattered windows following the alleged attack.

Saha accused Pallaso of being “used” by powerful people in the government to harm him.

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King Saha had hos vehicle smashed in the clash

“Pallaso you are being used. They want you to kill me so they can also lock you up,” Saha said.

By Monday morning, neither Pallaso nor police had issued an official statement about the matter.

The latest clash follows an earlier one where the two artistes were involved in another confrontation at a nightclub in Kampala.

Their entourages exchanged blows following a disagreement inside the venue.

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