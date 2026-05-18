Nameere to Among: Thank you for considering my advice to quit speakership race

Justine Nameere has praised Anita Among for accepting her advice and withdrawing from the speakership race.

Masaka Woman MP Justine Nameere has praised Speaker Anita Annet Among for withdrawing from the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

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Nameere said Among considered the advice she previously gave her and followed the guidance of President Yoweri Museveni and other NRM leaders.

“Thank you, Rt. Hon. Speaker, for considering my advice and acting on the guidance of H.E. the President and the leaders you caucused with on this matter. For your contributions, may God bless and reward you. For any shortcomings, may we all strive to do better. NRM juuu 👍👍,” Nameere posted on X.

Among announced on Sunday night that she had withdrawn from the speakership race, ending weeks of speculation over her political future amid growing investigations and internal pressure within the NRM.

Thank you, Rt. Hon. Speaker, for considering my advice and acting on the guidance of H.E. the President and the leaders you caucused with on this matter. For your contributions, may God bless and reward you. For any shortcomings, may we all strive to do better. NRM juuu👍👍 https://t.co/ujvLVuhZf7 — Justine Nameere Nsubuga (@JustineNameere) May 17, 2026

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In a statement posted on X, Among said she reached the decision after “wide consultations and deep introspection” to maintain “harmony and clarity” within the ruling party.

“I wish to categorically and unequivocally state that I will not be offering myself for the Speakership race of the 12th Parliament,” Among posted.

Her withdrawal came days after President Museveni endorsed Defence minister Jacob Oboth Oboth for the speakership position.

Among had initially remained silent despite reports that senior NRM figures had shifted support to Oboth.

In her statement, Among pledged loyalty to the party and the President.

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“I pledge my total support to the candidates who will be endorsed by the President and the Party,” she said.