Kabanda questions Nameere about her contradictions

Kabanda has challenged Nameere to explain contradictions in her statements after she shifted support from Anita Among to Jacob Oboth Oboth in the Speaker race.

Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda has questioned what he called contradictions in comments made by Masaka Woman MP Justine Nameere Nsubuga.

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Kabanda asked Nameere why she is now supporting the candidate endorsed by the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), yet she initially attacked him for announcing that the movement had withdrawn support for Speaker Anita Among.

He also asked her to clarify claims that he manages the X account of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, despite her recently responding to posts on the account as if she is speaking directly to the General.

“... You said I wasn’t sent to announce his candidature. You said I am the one who manages Afande MK’s account,” Kabanda posted. “Questions... Do you now believe that I was sent?... So am I the one who referred you as my sister and later deleted the tweet? Banange bba wa Nsubuga.”

1. The name is Oboth Oboth.

2. You said I wasn’t sent to announce his candidature.

3. You said I am the one who manages Afande MK’s account.



Questions.

1. Do you now believe that I was sent?

2. So am I the one who referred you as my sister and later deleted the tweet? Banange… https://t.co/NoiE6lJT9R — Daudi Kabanda (@DaudiKabanda) May 17, 2026

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Nameere Nsubuga resumed attacking fellow legislator Kabanda hours after her release from detention. She did so through a press conference and posts on X responding to the Kasambya County MP.

In one of her latest posts, Nameere described Kabanda as inept and a liar.

“🤣kabanda yo exceptionally inept😂 u really believed Hon Jacob Obboth Obboth who is family to me would believe yo black mail. He called after His Excellency the President called him and he was very clear he can’t take any of yo shitty lies! He is not Speaker AAA, change script🚽,” Nameere posted.

She also claimed Kabanda sent soldiers who arrested her before the President later dispatched trusted security officers to rescue her.

H.E @KagutaMuseveni sent his trusted security to take me home safely on Friday night after kabanda got updf copoloz and set them up for a botched arrest wic ended in Mpigi when sfc came for me. No case, no interrogation and no search at our home! @DaudiKabanda feel free to dream pic.twitter.com/70QGQb0V5r — Justine Nameere Nsubuga (@JustineNameere) May 17, 2026

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Nameere dismissed claims by Kabanda that she had removed Anita Among’s photo from her WhatsApp display picture, saying she had never used it.

During her press conference, Nameere said she would support Defence Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth for Speaker of Parliament, withdrawing her backing for Speaker Anita Among.

My profile pic has always been President Museveni and Papito! It's u kabanda who always had Rt Hon AAA as yo profile pic becoz u had free food, fuel, deals and her house girls to impregnate! Since Gen MK referred to me as his sister, yo bleating about me endlessly 😂yo not Him!👌 https://t.co/Ft72umD8RC — Justine Nameere Nsubuga (@JustineNameere) May 17, 2026

The fallout between Nameere and Kabanda started after Kabanda announced that PLU had withdrawn support for Among, who is facing investigations over alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering, among other accusations.