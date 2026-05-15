Gen Kainerugaba backs Oboth-Oboth for Speaker

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has endorsed Defence minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth for Speaker of Parliament, intensifying the fight for control of the 12th Parliament and exposing divisions within the ruling establishment.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has endorsed Defence minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth for Speaker, signalling a major split between the Patriotic League of Uganda and Speaker Anita Among ahead of the 12th Parliament leadership vote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has endorsed Defence minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth for Speaker of Parliament, intensifying the fight for control of the 12th Parliament and exposing divisions within the ruling establishment.

In posts shared on X on Friday, Muhoozi described Oboth-Oboth as the best minister in government over the past five years and declared support for his bid for the Speakership between 2026 and 2031.

The endorsement overturned an earlier position taken by the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), which had backed Speaker Anita Annet Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa after their endorsement by the National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee.

On March 11, PLU secretary general Daudi Kabanda directed legislators linked to the movement to support Among and Tayebwa. However, the group later withdrew that backing, saying the decision followed guidance from Muhoozi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The movement then instructed its MPs-elect to support candidates eventually approved by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Muhoozi followed the shift with a series of posts targeting the current parliamentary leadership. He declared that the Speakership contest had already been settled and suggested the next Speaker had the support of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces.

He also framed the race as a struggle against corruption and wasteful spending in Parliament.

The comments came amid criticism over reports that Among acquired a Rolls Royce said to be worth about Shs3.4 billion. Images of the luxury vehicle spread online this week and sparked debate over public spending at a time many Ugandans face economic hardship.

Among reportedly said the vehicle was a gift.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muhoozi appeared to refer to the controversy when he wrote that despite being Museveni’s son for 52 years, he had never ridden in a Rolls Royce and doubted the President had either.

He also called for cuts to parliamentary funding and said the money should instead support Ugandans living without water or electricity.

In another post, Muhoozi appeared to rule out Among’s return by suggesting the next Speaker would be male.

At the same time, he praised Tayebwa and described him as protected, fuelling speculation that the Deputy Speaker could remain in office under a new political arrangement.

Speaking after her swearing-in earlier this week, Among defended the outgoing Parliament and described it as one of the most remarkable in Uganda’s history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muhoozi’s latest intervention has reinforced perceptions that the Speakership race has turned into a wider internal contest within the ruling system, with the military-linked PLU seeking greater influence over civilian politics.

Besides leading the army, Muhoozi heads PLU, a political mobilisation network that claims support from hundreds of legislators, especially younger MPs aligned to his “Tuko Pamoja” message.

Oboth-Oboth remains one of government’s trusted figures. As Defence minister, he has handled Uganda’s military operations and maintained close ties with State House and security agencies.