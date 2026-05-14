Kabanda says PLU disagreed with Among before as another MP attacks him

Daudi Kabanda said PLU has previously clashed with Anita Among over corruption, citing the controversial Shs400 million payments to parliamentary commissioners.

Kasambya County Member of Parliament and Patriotic League of Uganda Secretary General Daudi Kabanda has said it is not the first time the PLU has disagreed with Speaker of Parliament Anita Among over corruption claims.

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Kabanda referred to the time parliamentary commissioners awarded themselves Shs400 million. He said the commissioners were led by Esther Afoyochan, the Woman MP for Zombo District.

Other commissioners who received the money were Mathias Mpuuga, Solomon Silwany and Prossy Akampulira. Each reportedly received another Shs400 million through the Parliamentary SACCO system, in addition to previously disclosed service awards.

“This is not the first instance in which PLU has disagreed with the Speaker on matters of corruption. When the Commissioners, led by Hon. Afoyochan, awarded themselves UGX 400 million each, we supported the petition against them and also signed the censure motion,” Kabanda posted on X.

Afoyochan recently released a video boasting about the money.

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Kabanda’s post came after she released a video attacking him in a manner similar to that of Nameere. It appeared she was reading from Nameere’s script.