Kampala faces 3 weeks of scheduled power blackouts

Greater Kampala faces three weeks of scheduled daily power outages as UETCL upgrades critical transmission infrastructure.

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) plans extensive power outages across the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area starting May 14, 2026. These blackouts will last until June 2, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Engineers intend to upgrade the Lugogo-Kampala North 132kV transmission line. This project aims to bolster electricity reliability within the city and surrounding districts. The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) issued the alert to customers on May 13, 2026.

Affected areas include business hubs and residential zones. Kamwokya, Acacia Avenue, and Kisementi will experience outages from May 14 to May 23. Lugogo Mall and Naguru follow from May 24 to June 2. Industrial zones like Namanve and Kyambogo face intermittent shutdowns on specific dates throughout the period.