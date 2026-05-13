Nameere blasts Kabanda over Among endorsement withdrawal, calls him a gossiper

Justine Nameere has accused PLU Secretary General Daudi Kabanda of orchestrating the withdrawal of support for Speaker Anita Among while also demanding accountability for funds collected during Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday charity run.

Masaka Woman Member of Parliament-elect Justine Nameere has come out guns blazing against Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Secretary General Daudi Kabanda, accusing him of orchestrating schemes to ruin Anita Among’s chances of securing a second term as Speaker of Parliament.

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On May 12, 2026, PLU announced the withdrawal of its support for Speaker Anita Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa in the race for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

Nameere questioned why Kabanda rushed to hold a press conference announcing the withdrawal yet, according to her, he has not accounted for money collected during Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday charity run, which aimed to support vulnerable communities.

“Where did you put that money? Show us the needy that you’ve helped? You said the money was to support vulnerable people. Give us accountability,” Nameere, who is known for controversy, said in a video shared on social media.

Nameere also accused Kabanda, the Kasambya Member of Parliament, of undermining NRM legislators by allegedly using their names to execute his schemes.

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“Kabanda stop undermining NRM MPs; stop undermining the Parliament of the Republic of Uganda. Never show contempt to us like that. I’m not among those who fear you; if you are counting those who fear you, don’t count me. The truth fears nothing and someone who is speaking the truth doesn’t fear anything,” Nameere said.

She added that Kabanda was trying to blackmail the Speaker.

“You yourself are good at blackmail, spreading gossip. The Speaker has done a lot for you but you’ve broken her away from a lot of people because of telling lies.”

Nameere said Among has supported many needy Ugandans and does not have bad intentions.

She cited examples of people she had personally taken to Among for help. She also mentioned contributions that Among allegedly made towards Ann Taylor’s new school, the Catholic Church in Lubaga, and a church constructed in the Deputy Speaker’s home area.

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“She has done a lot for needy people,” Nameere said.

The legislator insisted that the withdrawal of the endorsement was being orchestrated by Kabanda and not by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“It’s Kabanda orchestrating the endorsement withdrawal and not Gen Kainerugaba,” she said.

Gen Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces and PLU chairman, had earlier publicly stated that PLU would front a candidate in the Speakership race.

The CDF also revealed that more than Shs1 billion had been collected from the birthday run and said PLU was still researching charity homes to support.

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Meanwhile, Nameere accused Kabanda of blackmailing Members of Parliament by using the names of powerful people to solicit money from legislators.