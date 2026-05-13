Handsome Jimmy: The Chinese entrepreneur who made Kampala home

Fifteen years later, Wu Yiming speaks Luganda, eats rolex for breakfast, and has become one of the most talked-about faces on Ugandan television.

Fifteen years later, Wu Yiming speaks Luganda, eats rolex for breakfast, and has become one of the most talked-about faces on Ugandan television.

Chinese entrepreneur Wu Yiming, popularly known as Handsome Jimmy, has won over Ugandans through his embrace of local culture, music, and a memorable appearance on Hello Mr. Right.

Wu Yiming, also known as Handsome Jimmy, has lived and worked in Kampala for 15 years.

He gained wider attention after appearing on Hello Mr. Right on March 22, 2026.

The Chinese entrepreneur runs IGold Software and has embraced Ugandan culture and language.

His growing popularity has also been boosted by music, Luganda content, and social media.

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When Handsome Jimmy stepped onto the podium during the March 22, 2026 episode of the V&A Sherry-powered Hello Mr. Right, it was clear he was no newcomer to the Pearl of Africa.

He came to Kampala to sell software. Fifteen years later, Wu Yiming speaks Luganda, eats rolex for breakfast, and has become one of the most talked-about faces on Ugandan television.

Wu Yiming was not looking for fame. He was not looking for love on camera either. But on that Sunday evening, viewers watched a moment unfold that felt less like television and more like real life catching someone off guard — a connection with a woman named Shamim, a reaction that seemed to surprise even him, and a room full of people watching it happen in real time.

For many Ugandans, it was the moment they realised they already knew this man. They just had not known his name.

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Fifteen years in Kampala

Wu Yiming runs IGold Software, an IT company that supplies point-of-sale and business management systems to supermarkets, restaurants, factories, and wholesale shops across Kampala. It is practical work that keeps businesses running and rarely makes headlines.

His Luganda began with small things. “Webale nnyo”, meaning thank you very much, was one of the first phrases he picked up. It opened doors, then conversations, then friendships. Today, it is still a work in progress, but fluent enough to catch people off guard and make them smile.

Matooke and groundnuts became regulars at his table. Rolex — eggs and vegetables rolled in chapatti — became a favourite.

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These are not the habits of someone counting down the days until he leaves.

“I love Uganda because the people are kind, they are welcoming,” he says. “There is an openness in conversation, and a simple joy in shared moments.”

Fifteen years later, those are not the words of a visitor.

How Handsome Jimmy became a brand

“Handsome Jimmy” did not come from a PR team. The nickname grew naturally through comment sections and social media as people discovered his Luganda songs and light-hearted videos.

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Unlike nicknames that reduce people to caricatures, this one reflected something genuine: warmth, openness, and a willingness to engage with people.

By the time he appeared on Hello Mr. Right, the name was already familiar in some circles. The show simply introduced him to a wider audience.

The television moment that changed everything

Hello Mr. Right, which airs every Sunday at 8 p.m., is built on a simple idea: real people meeting in real time with little to hide behind.

Host Henry Arinaitwe describes it plainly: “Nothing is forced. It’s people meeting as they are.”

The March 22 episode quickly became a talking point online. Jimmy’s connection with Shamim unfolded naturally and drew in viewers and fellow contestants alike.

Reactions from the observation room, where friends and family followed events live, added to the atmosphere.

Rochart Kaweesa, Brand Manager for V&A Uganda’s Favourite Sherry, says the show succeeds because it allows “genuine connection to happen”.

Jimmy appeared to embody that without trying.

The attention has not changed his routine. He still runs his software company. He still makes music, driven more by passion than commercial success.

From songs like Asiliziza and Bamulete to his collaboration with Ugandan artist Kalifah AgaNaga on Body, his creative work has slowly earned him recognition within Uganda’s entertainment scene.

But he does not appear interested in chasing fame.

“It is important to slow down and enjoy moments as they come,” he says.

For someone who spent fifteen years building a life in a city that was never meant to be home, the statement carries weight. It reflects the perspective that comes with time — when the language settles, the food no longer feels foreign, and staying becomes less of a decision and more of a quiet reality.

Wu Yiming came to Kampala for business. Along the way, he found something harder to plan for: belonging.