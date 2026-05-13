New  AI-powered multilingual offshore platform connecting Ugandan engineers to Japan unveiled 

Maarifasasa has announced the start of pilot testing for AI-POD, a cutting-edge AI-powered multilingual offshore software development platform.

Maarifasasa has announced the start of pilot testing for AI-POD, a cutting-edge AI-powered multilingual offshore software development platform.

This initiative, developed in partnership with Japan’s Akademia Co., Ltd. under the Uganda-Japan ICT Industry Promotion Project, is supported by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Ugandan workforce development and digital talent company Maarifasasa has announced the start of pilot testing for AI-POD, a cutting-edge AI-powered multilingual offshore software development platform.

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This initiative, developed in partnership with Japan’s Akademia Co., Ltd. under the Uganda-Japan ICT Industry Promotion Project, is supported by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The pilot phase, which kicks off in May 2026 is hoped to position the country as an emerging hub for AI-enabled offshore software delivery.

AI-POD is designed to break down language and workflow barriers, enabling Ugandan engineers to collaborate with Japanese companies in their native languages while adhering to Japanese operational standards and Agile development practices.

AI-POD integrates AI-powered translation, communication support, task management, reporting workflows, and collaborative development tools, facilitating seamless cooperation between teams in Uganda and Japan.

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Maarifasasa has announced the start of pilot testing for AI-POD, a cutting-edge AI-powered multilingual offshore software development platform.

The platform is expected to accelerate Uganda’s participation in the global digital economy and provide high-value employment opportunities for young Ugandan engineers.

Robert Bob Okello, Founder of Maarifasasa, emphasized the broader vision behind the platform

“AI-POD is not just a software platform but an infrastructure for cross-border collaboration, trust, and opportunity. For too long, language and operational barriers have limited Africa’s participation in global software markets. We are now proving that Ugandan engineers can work with Japanese companies at global standards.” hesaid

This initiative is part of the broader UJ-Connect project, a multi-year partnership between Uganda and Japan that aims to strengthen Uganda’s ICT ecosystem and connect its engineers to international opportunities. It is expected to help create thousands of offshore engineering and AI-related jobs for Uganda’s youth, positioning the country for a future as a leading digital economy in Africa.

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