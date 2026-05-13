Advertisement

New  AI-powered multilingual offshore platform connecting Ugandan engineers to Japan unveiled 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:20 - 13 May 2026
Maarifasasa has announced the start of pilot testing for AI-POD, a cutting-edge AI-powered multilingual offshore software development platform. 
This initiative, developed in partnership with Japan’s Akademia Co., Ltd. under the Uganda-Japan ICT Industry Promotion Project, is supported by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Advertisement

Ugandan workforce development and digital talent company Maarifasasa has announced the start of pilot testing for AI-POD, a cutting-edge AI-powered multilingual offshore software development platform. 

Advertisement

This initiative, developed in partnership with Japan’s Akademia Co., Ltd. under the Uganda-Japan ICT Industry Promotion Project, is supported by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The pilot phase, which kicks off in May 2026 is hoped to position the country as an emerging hub for AI-enabled offshore software delivery. 

AI-POD is designed to break down language and workflow barriers, enabling Ugandan engineers to collaborate with Japanese companies in their native languages while adhering to Japanese operational standards and Agile development practices.

AI-POD integrates AI-powered translation, communication support, task management, reporting workflows, and collaborative development tools, facilitating seamless cooperation between teams in Uganda and Japan. 

Advertisement
Maarifasasa has announced the start of pilot testing for AI-POD, a cutting-edge AI-powered multilingual offshore software development platform. 

The platform is expected to accelerate Uganda’s participation in the global digital economy and provide high-value employment opportunities for young Ugandan engineers.

Robert Bob Okello, Founder of Maarifasasa, emphasized the broader vision behind the platform

“AI-POD is not just a software platform but an infrastructure for cross-border collaboration, trust, and opportunity. For too long, language and operational barriers have limited Africa’s participation in global software markets. We are now proving that Ugandan engineers can work with Japanese companies at global standards.” hesaid

This initiative is part of the broader UJ-Connect project, a multi-year partnership between Uganda and Japan that aims to strengthen Uganda’s ICT ecosystem and connect its engineers to international opportunities. It is expected to help create thousands of offshore engineering and AI-related jobs for Uganda’s youth, positioning the country for a future as a leading digital economy in Africa.

Advertisement

Founded in 2018, Maarifasasa focuses on preparing African youth for the global digital economy by offering practical digital skills, talent development, and international market linkages. The company works across multiple sectors, including digital skills training, freelancing ecosystems, and remote work enablement.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Nateete‑Nakawuka road section closed for three months
News
13.05.2026
Nateete‑Nakawuka road section closed for three months
Uganda embraces the 'Ahhh' movement as Castle Lite redefines refreshment
Lifestyle
13.05.2026
Uganda embraces the 'Ahhh' movement as Castle Lite redefines refreshment
Bobi Wine lists 7 favourite songs, books that inspire him
News
13.05.2026
Bobi Wine lists 7 favourite songs, books that inspire him
CCBU strengthens leadership pipeline with 4th cohort of Frontline Leadership Development Programme 
News
13.05.2026
CCBU strengthens leadership pipeline with 4th cohort of Frontline Leadership Development Programme 
New  AI-powered multilingual offshore platform connecting Ugandan engineers to Japan unveiled 
News
13.05.2026
New  AI-powered multilingual offshore platform connecting Ugandan engineers to Japan unveiled 
Speaker Among hails Museveni, UPDF as 12th parliament MPs take oath
News
13.05.2026
Speaker Among hails Museveni, UPDF as 12th parliament MPs take oath