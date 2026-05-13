Doctors were shocked to discover the foreign objects lodged in his abdomen.

Doctors were shocked to discover the foreign objects lodged in his abdomen.

Doctors use magnets to extract needles from child's stomach after horrific abuse

Samuel had allegedly been forced by his stepmother to swallow the dangerous objects, leading to severe pain, weight loss, and dark stools over the course of eight months.

A 9-year-old boy, Samuel Akamumpa, has been saved after a team of pediatric surgeons at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital successfully removed 50 sewing needles and broken pen fragments from his stomach.

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Samuel had allegedly been forced by his stepmother to swallow the dangerous objects, leading to severe pain, weight loss, and dark stools over the course of eight months.

The young boy, from Rweibare Village in Kasheshero Sub-county, Mitooma District, was suffering from constant abdominal discomfort before the distressing cause of his condition was uncovered.

Juliet Tushabeomwe

After a series of scans at a medical imaging center in Bushenyi-Ishaka, doctors were shocked to discover the foreign objects lodged in his abdomen.

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He was subsequently referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital on April 28, 2026, for treatment.

In a delicate operation, a team of seven pediatric surgeons employed magnets to extract the sewing needles, some of which were still attached to threads, and pieces of crushed pens from Samuel’s stomach.

Mbarara Hospital acting director, Dr. Deus Twesigye said the child’s recovery process included blood transfusions, antibiotics, pain medication, and comprehensive wound care. Following successful surgery,

Dr. Deus Twesigye, Acting Director Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital

Samuel is currently receiving psychiatric counseling to help him process the trauma he experienced.

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In addition to the medical treatment, Samuel’s stepmother, 45-year-old Juliet Tushabeomwe, has been charged with aggravated torture and attempted murder.