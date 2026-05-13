CCBU strengthens leadership pipeline with 4th cohort of Frontline Leadership Development Programme 

The company recently welcomed the fourth Cohort of the Frontline Leadership Development Programme

The company recently welcomed the fourth Cohort of the Frontline Leadership Development Programme

The company recently welcomed the fourth Cohort of the Frontline Leadership Development Programme, comprising 16 employees, reinforcing its leadership pipeline and sustainable growth.

Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) continues to invest in its people as part of its commitment to unleashing talent and driving impact.

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The company recently welcomed the fourth Cohort of the Frontline Leadership Development Programme, comprising 16 employees, reinforcing its leadership pipeline and sustainable growth.

The six-month programme reflects CCBU’s dedication to unparalleled professional development and growing leaders from within. First launched in October 2022, FLDP is designed to build leadership excellence among high-performing team members across departments.

By equipping participants with practical leadership skills, the programme empowers them to lead with confidence, clarity, and purpose – preparing them to take on greater responsibilities and deliver impact.

“At CCBU, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Catherine Gita, Human Resource Director at CCBU, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group.

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“The FLDP is more than a training programme – it's an investment in our future. By nurturing talent internally, we create a culture where every team member can lead, grow, and contribute meaningfully."

One participant reflected: “Being part of this transformative programme has inspired me to lead with confidence, embrace collaboration, and tackle challenges with a solutions-driven mindset.”

Beyond individual growth, FLDP fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing across functions, strengthening innovation and teamwork, which are critical drivers of lasting success.