Barbie Itungo honours Ugandan women role models; praises US hosts

Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi has paid tribute to prominent Ugandan women for their role in the country’s political and civic struggles

Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi has paid tribute to prominent Ugandan women for their role in the country’s political and civic struggles

At the NUP Diaspora Convention in Los Angeles, Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi honoured Ugandan women activists, as well as those who have hosted her and her family during the six months that they have spent in exile in the US

Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi has paid tribute to prominent Ugandan women for their role in the country’s political and civic struggles, describing them as examples whose courage has inspired younger women.

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Itungo singled out women such as Miria Matembe, Agather Atuhaire, Sarah Bireete, Winnie Byanyima, Lina Zedriga and jailed NUP supporter Olivia Lutaaya.

She praised their resilience in the face of political and personal challenges.

She made the remarks during a women’s event in Los Angeles, California, under the theme, Women in Uganda’s Liberation and Endurance. The event formed part of the NUP Diaspora Convention 2026 at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport Hotel.

NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi, attended the event, where Itungo was guest of honour. She was joined by several Ugandan women activists and political figures.

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Itungo said Ugandans should recognise women who have consistently spoken out on national issues.

She started with former Ethics and Integrity minister Miria Matembe, whom she described as a personal role model since she was 14.

Matembe was a member of the Constituent Assembly that debated and adopted Uganda’s 1995 Constitution.

Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi has paid tribute to prominent Ugandan women for their role in the country’s political and civic struggles

“Mama Miria, you are appreciated. I adore you. You have been my role model since I was 14. Thank you for showing us the way. Thank you for speaking the truth even with a shaky voice,” Itungo said.

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She also praised lawyer and activist Agather Atuhaire for standing up for women despite the difficulties she has faced.

“I know that there is a lot you are going through as we speak; those seen and unseen; trauma that you may never heal from,” she said.

“But your name Atuhaire is not by mistake. God gave you to us and we appreciate you for standing in the gap for all women in Uganda.”

Itungo thanked constitutional lawyer and civic activist Sarah Bireete for helping ordinary Ugandans understand the Constitution and complex legal matters.

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“Dr Sarah Bireete, thank you for making complicated words easy for us to understand. Thank you for making the Constitution sound like something that we can all learn. Thank you for not being intimidated,” she said.

Barbie reserved an emotional message for Winnie Byanyima, praising her long career representing Uganda on the international stage.

Itungo also sympathised with Byanyima over the detention of her husband, opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye.

“I feel so sad that at your age when you are almost retiring and when you are supposed to be grazing your cattle, you are instead demanding the release of your husband who was arbitrarily arrested, kidnapped and denied justice,” she said.

“I feel your pain. I may not know what exactly you are going through, but I know it is not easy. We pray for you and we see you. Thank you for not giving up.”

Itungo also recognised NUP’s deputy president for northern Uganda Lina Zedriga.

“Mama Zedriga; I love you so much. I feel your presence whenever you reach a place. I know right now that you are going through a difficult time but it is on your shoulders that we the women of the National Unity Platform stand right now,” she said.

She then turned to NUP supporter Olivia Lutaaya, whom she described as one of the political prisoners whose cases have remained prominent among opposition supporters.

Itungo said one of the women attending the Los Angeles gathering was paying school fees for one of Lutaaya’s children.

“When you get the chance to see this message Olivia, just know that your calling is way bigger than we can understand and we know that where you stand is a place where no one can stand,” she said.

“You are serving the right way. You have no crime, you did nothing wrong; it is political persecution and we love you because you have not given up.”

Itungo closed her remarks by thanking women in the United States who have supported her family and cared for her children over the past six months.

She described them as mothers who had stepped in to provide care and guidance during a difficult period.

“They are the most amazing, giving, very comforting women I have met in a very long time,” Itungo said.

“True mothers who have taught my children some things I have failed to teach them in these six months. I appreciate you so much.”