UPDF honours 56 Air Force retirees

The UPDF Air Force honoured 56 senior and junior officers following their retirement

The UPDF Air Force honoured 56 senior and junior officers following their retirement

The UPDF Air Force has cautioned 56 retiring officers against reckless lifestyles and poor financial decisions as they begin life outside active military service.

The UPDF Air Force honoured 56 senior and junior officers following their retirement.

Lt Gen Charles Okidi cautioned them against reckless lifestyles and poor financial habits.

The retirees were urged to remain UPDF ambassadors and uphold the force’s core values.

Col Patrick Mutome pledged that the retirees would remain productive and contribute to Uganda’s economy.

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The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Air Force has cautioned 56 retiring officers against reckless lifestyles as they adjust to life outside active military service.

The senior and junior officers were honoured at a farewell ceremony at Air Force Headquarters in Entebbe following their official retirement earlier this month.

Commander Air Force Lt Gen Charles Okidi urged the retirees to remain good ambassadors of the UPDF and uphold the values that guided them during their military careers.

“Retire with pride and always defend our core values,” Lt Gen Okidi said.

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He asked the officers to engage in productive activities and take advantage of government programmes designed to support them after retirement.

Okidi also cautioned them against reckless lifestyles. He advised them to review their financial habits and learn to distinguish between needs and wants.

He recognised the role played by the officers’ spouses throughout their years of service.

“We recognise and thank our spouses for standing with us through this noble journey,” he said.

Chief of Staff Air Force Brig Gen James Itungo thanked the retirees for their service and commitment during their years in the UPDF.

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Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Col Patrick Mutome pledged that the former officers would lead humble and productive lives. He said they would continue contributing to Uganda’s economic development.