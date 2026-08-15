Gen Kainerugaba reshuffles UPDF command

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Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has reshuffled the UPDF command, appointing new commanders to the Reserve Forces, Land Forces and two infantry divisions as Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany prepares to retire.

Maj Gen Joseph Ssemwanga takes command of the Reserve Forces.

Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany is due to retire next week.

Maj Gen Felix Busizoori becomes Deputy Commander Land Forces.

Maj Gen Wilberforce Sserunkuma and Brig Gen Micheal Hyeroba take command of the 4 and 3 Infantry Divisions respectively.

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Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has reshuffled the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) command, moving four senior officers to new positions.

The changes, announced on August 15, 2026, affect the Land Forces, Reserve Forces and two infantry divisions. They take immediate effect.

Maj Gen Joseph Ssemwanga has moved from Deputy Commander Land Forces to General Officer Commanding Reserve Forces.

He replaces Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany, who is due to retire next week.

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Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, who commanded the 4 Infantry Division, becomes Deputy Commander Land Forces. He takes over the position vacated by Ssemwanga.

Maj Gen Wilberforce Sserunkuma moves from the 3 Infantry Division to command the 4 Infantry Division.

Brig Gen Micheal Hyeroba, who served as Deputy Commander of the 1 Infantry Division, takes charge of the 3 Infantry Division.

Acting Director of Defence Public Information Col Chris Magezi announced the changes on Saturday.

“The transfers and appointments take immediate effect,” Magezi said.

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