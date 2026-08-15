Carrefour marks 4 years of MyCLUB with shopper rewards

Some of the winners of the MyClub App holding their dummy vouchers during the MyClub Anniversary Celebrations at Carrefour Brach at Acacia Mall.

Some of the winners of the MyClub App holding their dummy vouchers during the MyClub Anniversary Celebrations at Carrefour Brach at Acacia Mall.

Carrefour Uganda is celebrating four years of its MyCLUB loyalty programme with discounts, shopping vouchers and a chance for customers to win four million reward points.

Carrefour Uganda is marking four years of its MyCLUB loyalty programme with discounts, shopping vouchers and reward points for customers throughout August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Majid Al Futtaim, which holds the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in Uganda, said the anniversary campaign is aimed at rewarding customers who have used the loyalty programme over the past four years.

Shoppers will access discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected everyday items during the campaign.

Carrefour is also offering daily shopping vouchers worth Shs40,000 through Sanyu FM trivia competitions and online treasure hunts.

Customers who spend at least Shs40,000 at any Carrefour supermarket will also stand a chance to win four million MyCLUB points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To qualify, shoppers must scan the MyCLUB app when making their purchases.

The loyalty programme allows customers to earn points while shopping and use them towards future purchases. It also gives members access to selected offers and rewards.

One of the programme beneficiaries, Aisha Nakawoya, said Carrefour had become her preferred shopping destination because she could buy different household items in one place.

“It’s my one-stop shopping point. I’m able to get everything that I want under one roof without moving from one supermarket to another,” Nakawoya said.

She encouraged other shoppers to download the MyCLUB app and earn points from their purchases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrefour said the anniversary campaign will continue throughout August as it seeks to reward existing customers and attract more shoppers to the loyalty programme.

Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region in 1995 and now operates a portfolio of brands across nearly 500 stores.