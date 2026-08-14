Rugyendo appointed Speaker Oboth-Oboth’s press secretary

Veteran journalist and academic Dr Deo Rugyendo has been appointed Principal Press Secretary to Speaker Jacob Oboth-Oboth after completing his PhD in Journalism and Communication at Makerere University.

Fresh from earning a PhD in Journalism and Communication at Makerere University, veteran journalist and academic Dr Arinaitwe Deo Rugyendo has been appointed Principal Press Secretary to Speaker of Parliament Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth.

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The appointment puts Rugyendo at the centre of the Speaker’s communications team. He will handle strategic communication, media relations and messaging around Oboth-Oboth’s parliamentary and public engagements.

Rugyendo brings more than two decades of experience in journalism, academia, media entrepreneurship, sports administration and science education.

He joins the Speaker’s office as Oboth-Oboth shapes the leadership of Uganda’s 12th Parliament. Oboth-Oboth was elected Speaker on May 25, 2026, after securing 441 votes.

In his inaugural address, Oboth-Oboth outlined accountability, evidence-based debate, an open Parliament and a people-centred legislature among the pillars of his leadership.

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He also pledged to strengthen Parliament’s relationship with journalists, whom he described as the public’s “eyes and ears”.

Rugyendo started his career as a reporter before rising through several newsroom positions, including bureau chief and managing editor. He worked at Daily Monitor before joining other journalists to establish a Ugandan tabloid newspaper in 2001.

He later expanded his work into academic research, university teaching and research communication.

Rugyendo leads ResearchFinds News, a platform that turns academic and scientific research into stories that can be understood by policymakers and the wider public.

The initiative also supports research dissemination, academic forums, graduate mentorship and training in research communication.

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Rugyendo serves as a Senior Lecturer in Journalism and Communication at Victoria University and sits on the board of the Network for Multidisciplinary Research Africa.

He completed his PhD in Journalism and Communication at Makerere University in 2026.

His thesis, From Print to Digital: Evolution, Adoption and Contribution of ePapers in the Ugandan Press, examined the growth of electronic newspapers and their effect on access, distribution, revenue and the sustainability of Uganda’s newspaper industry.

Rugyendo also chairs the Uganda Premier League Board, which oversees Uganda’s top-flight football competition on behalf of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations.

Outside media and sport, he founded the African School of Innovations, Science and Technology and Young Engineers Uganda. The initiatives introduce children to engineering, coding, robotics and problem-solving through practical learning.

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He is also an Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellow and a recipient of the Crans Montana Forum Future Leaders Award.

His new position marks another step in a career spanning newsrooms, research, teaching, sports governance and institutional communication.