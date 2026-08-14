Nameere asks police to protect Ugandan TikToker over alleged death threats

Nameere says Bennitah has faced online harassment and threats since March 2026 after posting a video about President Museveni.

Nameere says Bennitah has faced online harassment and threats since March 2026 after posting a video about President Museveni.

Masaka City Woman MP Justine Nameere Nsubuga has asked police and the Foreign Affairs ministry to protect UAE-based Ugandan TikToker Bennitah after alleged cyber bullying, workplace harassment and death threats linked to her political views.

Police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been asked to intervene after a Ugandan TikToker based in the United Arab Emirates allegedly received death threats and faced a campaign that cost her work.

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Masaka City Woman MP and minister of state for Local Government Justine Nameere Nsubuga said the woman, identified as Bennitah, has faced threats, blackmail and online bullying since March 2026.

Nameere said the attacks started after Bennitah posted a video saying, “President Museveni will swear in.”

She claimed some people affiliated with the National Unity Platform (NUP) targeted Bennitah over the video and her political views. The allegations against the individuals have not been independently verified.

According to Nameere, the campaign intensified because Bennitah has more than 1.2 million followers on TikTok and uses her platform to urge young people to reject divisive politics.

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She said the attackers later contacted Bennitah’s employer in the UAE and accused her of being a murderer who fled Uganda after poisoning children.

Nameere said the employer investigated the allegations and found them false. However, the café later suspended Bennitah after its social media pages were flooded with messages about her.

The pressure also forced the café to temporarily shut down its social media accounts, she said.

Nameere said Bennitah has since received direct death threats, including some from Ugandan telephone numbers. She urged police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate the threats and help protect her.

“We condemn in the strongest terms any form of political intimidation, cyber bullying, and defamation. No Ugandan should be threatened or lose their livelihood because of their political opinion,” Nameere said.

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“I call upon the Police, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and all well-meaning Ugandans to intervene and ensure her safety and the protection of her rights.”