Advertisement

Jose Chameleone meets Tanzanian President Samia

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:23 - 14 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Jose Chameleone met President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Kizimkazi Festival 2026
Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone met Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the 2026 Kizimkazi Festival in Zanzibar, an event combining music, culture, tourism and business.
Advertisement

  • Jose Chameleone met President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Kizimkazi Festival 2026;

  • the festival ran from August 12 to August 14 in South Unguja;

  • activities included music, dhow races, trade exhibitions and cultural events;

  • Zanzibar leaders used the festival to promote tourism, investment and the blue economy.

Advertisement

Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone has met Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan during the 2026 Kizimkazi Festival in Zanzibar.

Chameleone was among the music stars who attended the three-day festival, which ran from August 12 to August 14, 2026, at Dimbani and Mchangamle coastal grounds in South Unguja.

The annual event blends entertainment with culture, tourism and business. This year’s programme included 20 traditional dhow races, trade exhibitions, live music, sports and the launch of community development projects.

The festival opened on August 12 at Dimbani grounds, where Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi challenged organisers and other stakeholders to use the event to market the islands.

Advertisement

Mwinyi said the festival could help attract tourists and investors while opening opportunities in Zanzibar’s blue economy.

He also pointed to the islands’ beaches, spices, fruits, cuisine, historic buildings, wildlife and cultural heritage as attractions that could draw both local and foreign visitors.

The programme also featured traditional arts, food exhibitions, ngalawa competitions and business showcases.

Kizimkazi Festival has grown beyond a music gathering into a platform for culture, trade and tourism. Its organisers have used its growing profile to bring together entertainers, business leaders, government officials and communities.

Chameleone’s appearance added a Ugandan presence to the festival, which continues to attract performers and guests from across the region.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
A customer at one of the mobile money centre
News
14.08.2026
Ugandans make 2.6 billion mobile money transactions in 3 months
Jose Chameleone meets Tanzanian President Samia
News
14.08.2026
Jose Chameleone meets Tanzanian President Samia
Minister Nameere sends $10,000 to embattled TikToker Benitah, vows to get her new job
News
14.08.2026
Minister Nameere sends $10,000 to embattled TikToker Benitah, vows to get her new job
Assailants break into Kyegegwa Prison, vanish with two guns
News
14.08.2026
Assailants break into Kyegegwa Prison, vanish with two guns
Driver arrested over crash that killed 2 Next Media journalists
News
14.08.2026
Driver arrested over crash that killed 2 Next Media journalists
Ugandan TikToker Benita Nakabugo loses Bahrain job after political backlash
News
14.08.2026
Ugandan TikToker Benita Nakabugo loses Bahrain job after political backlash