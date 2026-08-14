Jose Chameleone meets Tanzanian President Samia

Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone met Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the 2026 Kizimkazi Festival in Zanzibar, an event combining music, culture, tourism and business.

Jose Chameleone met President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Kizimkazi Festival 2026;

the festival ran from August 12 to August 14 in South Unguja;

activities included music, dhow races, trade exhibitions and cultural events;

Zanzibar leaders used the festival to promote tourism, investment and the blue economy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone has met Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan during the 2026 Kizimkazi Festival in Zanzibar.

Chameleone was among the music stars who attended the three-day festival, which ran from August 12 to August 14, 2026, at Dimbani and Mchangamle coastal grounds in South Unguja.

The annual event blends entertainment with culture, tourism and business. This year’s programme included 20 traditional dhow races, trade exhibitions, live music, sports and the launch of community development projects.

The festival opened on August 12 at Dimbani grounds, where Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi challenged organisers and other stakeholders to use the event to market the islands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mwinyi said the festival could help attract tourists and investors while opening opportunities in Zanzibar’s blue economy.

He also pointed to the islands’ beaches, spices, fruits, cuisine, historic buildings, wildlife and cultural heritage as attractions that could draw both local and foreign visitors.

The programme also featured traditional arts, food exhibitions, ngalawa competitions and business showcases.

Kizimkazi Festival has grown beyond a music gathering into a platform for culture, trade and tourism. Its organisers have used its growing profile to bring together entertainers, business leaders, government officials and communities.