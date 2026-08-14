Advertisement

Assailants break into Kyegegwa Prison, vanish with two guns

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 12:17 - 14 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson Frank Baine.
Unknown assailants attacked Kyegegwa Government Prison, injured three officers and escaped with two guns carrying 60 rounds of ammunition.
Advertisement

Unknown assailants have raided Kyegegwa Government Prison, injured three prison officers and escaped with two guns and 60 rounds of ammunition.

Advertisement

The attack occurred at about 1am on August 14, 2026, according to Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson Frank Baine.

Baine said the assailants tried to break into the prison before confronting three officers who were on night duty.

“On the 14th August 2026 at around 1am, unknown assailants attempted to break into Kyegegwa Government Prison and in the process they attacked three prison officers on night duty,” Baine said.

He said the attackers overpowered the officers during the ensuing fight and took two firearms. Each gun had 30 rounds of ammunition.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, by the end of the fight, we lost two guns, each loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition,” Baine said.

The injured officers are Sergeant Rhoda Kaliisa, Sergeant Wardress Susan Nakuya and Warder Joshua Odong.

They were taken to Kyegegwa General Hospital for treatment.

Baine said no inmate escaped during the attack despite the confrontation between the assailants and prison officers.

Uganda Prisons called in other security agencies after the raid. Investigations have started as security personnel hunt for the attackers and the stolen firearms.

Advertisement

We call upon anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the guns to call our toll-free number 0800 144144 or report to the nearest police station,” he said.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
A customer at one of the mobile money centre
News
14.08.2026
Ugandans make 2.6 billion mobile money transactions in 3 months
Jose Chameleone meets Tanzanian President Samia
News
14.08.2026
Jose Chameleone meets Tanzanian President Samia
Minister Nameere sends $10,000 to embattled TikToker Benitah, vows to get her new job
News
14.08.2026
Minister Nameere sends $10,000 to embattled TikToker Benitah, vows to get her new job
Assailants break into Kyegegwa Prison, vanish with two guns
News
14.08.2026
Assailants break into Kyegegwa Prison, vanish with two guns
Driver arrested over crash that killed 2 Next Media journalists
News
14.08.2026
Driver arrested over crash that killed 2 Next Media journalists
Ugandan TikToker Benita Nakabugo loses Bahrain job after political backlash
News
14.08.2026
Ugandan TikToker Benita Nakabugo loses Bahrain job after political backlash