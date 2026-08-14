Assailants break into Kyegegwa Prison, vanish with two guns

Unknown assailants attacked Kyegegwa Government Prison, injured three officers and escaped with two guns carrying 60 rounds of ammunition.

Unknown assailants have raided Kyegegwa Government Prison, injured three prison officers and escaped with two guns and 60 rounds of ammunition.

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The attack occurred at about 1am on August 14, 2026, according to Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson Frank Baine.

Baine said the assailants tried to break into the prison before confronting three officers who were on night duty.

“On the 14th August 2026 at around 1am, unknown assailants attempted to break into Kyegegwa Government Prison and in the process they attacked three prison officers on night duty,” Baine said.

He said the attackers overpowered the officers during the ensuing fight and took two firearms. Each gun had 30 rounds of ammunition.

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“Unfortunately, by the end of the fight, we lost two guns, each loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition,” Baine said.

The injured officers are Sergeant Rhoda Kaliisa, Sergeant Wardress Susan Nakuya and Warder Joshua Odong.

They were taken to Kyegegwa General Hospital for treatment.

Baine said no inmate escaped during the attack despite the confrontation between the assailants and prison officers.

Uganda Prisons called in other security agencies after the raid. Investigations have started as security personnel hunt for the attackers and the stolen firearms.

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