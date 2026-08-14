Advertisement

Driver arrested over crash that killed 2 Next Media journalists

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 09:59 - 14 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Police have arrested John Baptist Kigozi over the Namulanda crash that killed two Next Media journalists and seriously injured presenter Brian Ssemanda.
Advertisement

Police have arrested the driver accused of causing the Namulanda road crash that killed two Next Media journalists and left their colleague seriously injured.

Advertisement

Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura identified the suspect as John Baptist Kigozi. He said security agencies arrested him during a joint operation on the night of August 13, 2026.

“The driver, identified as Kigozi John Baptist, who was involved in the fatal crash at Namulanda along Entebbe Road that claimed the lives of two journalists working with Next Media and seriously injured another, has been arrested in a joint inter-agency operation conducted last night,” Kananura said.

Police said Kigozi will appear in court to face charges arising from the crash.

“The suspect will be produced in court at the appropriate time to face the charges and allow justice to prevail,” Kananura added.

Advertisement

The arrest comes nearly a week after the August 7 crash at Namulanda on Entebbe Road.

The accident claimed the lives of Next Media journalists Badru Kasirye and Isaac Ndamagye. Their colleague, Brian Ssemanda, better known as Makona, survived with serious injuries.

The crash involved a Toyota Allex carrying the journalists and a Toyota Hilux. It occurred at about 2am in Namulanda.

Police have not disclosed the charges Kigozi will face or when he will appear in court. Kananura said authorities would provide further updates as investigations progress.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
A customer at one of the mobile money centre
News
14.08.2026
Ugandans make 2.6 billion mobile money transactions in 3 months
Jose Chameleone meets Tanzanian President Samia
News
14.08.2026
Jose Chameleone meets Tanzanian President Samia
Minister Nameere sends $10,000 to embattled TikToker Benitah, vows to get her new job
News
14.08.2026
Minister Nameere sends $10,000 to embattled TikToker Benitah, vows to get her new job
Assailants break into Kyegegwa Prison, vanish with two guns
News
14.08.2026
Assailants break into Kyegegwa Prison, vanish with two guns
Driver arrested over crash that killed 2 Next Media journalists
News
14.08.2026
Driver arrested over crash that killed 2 Next Media journalists
Ugandan TikToker Benita Nakabugo loses Bahrain job after political backlash
News
14.08.2026
Ugandan TikToker Benita Nakabugo loses Bahrain job after political backlash