Driver arrested over crash that killed 2 Next Media journalists

Police have arrested John Baptist Kigozi over the Namulanda crash that killed two Next Media journalists and seriously injured presenter Brian Ssemanda.

Police have arrested the driver accused of causing the Namulanda road crash that killed two Next Media journalists and left their colleague seriously injured.

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Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura identified the suspect as John Baptist Kigozi. He said security agencies arrested him during a joint operation on the night of August 13, 2026.

“The driver, identified as Kigozi John Baptist, who was involved in the fatal crash at Namulanda along Entebbe Road that claimed the lives of two journalists working with Next Media and seriously injured another, has been arrested in a joint inter-agency operation conducted last night,” Kananura said.

Police said Kigozi will appear in court to face charges arising from the crash.

“The suspect will be produced in court at the appropriate time to face the charges and allow justice to prevail,” Kananura added.

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The arrest comes nearly a week after the August 7 crash at Namulanda on Entebbe Road.

The accident claimed the lives of Next Media journalists Badru Kasirye and Isaac Ndamagye. Their colleague, Brian Ssemanda, better known as Makona, survived with serious injuries.

The crash involved a Toyota Allex carrying the journalists and a Toyota Hilux. It occurred at about 2am in Namulanda.