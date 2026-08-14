Ugandan TikToker Benita Nakabugo loses Bahrain job after political backlash

Benita Nakabugo, who uses the name Benitah256MadamViolence on TikTok, announced the development in a statement addressed to NUP supporters.

Benita Nakabugo, who uses the name Benitah256MadamViolence on TikTok, announced the development in a statement addressed to NUP supporters.

Ugandan TikToker Benita Nakabugo says she has lost her Bahrain job after NUP supporters targeted her employer over her post-election political comments.

Benita Nakabugo says she has lost her job at The Matcha Space in Bahrain.

The TikToker blames NUP supporters who contacted her employer over her political comments.

The backlash followed Nakabugo’s comments about NUP’s defeat in Uganda’s 2026 presidential election.

The Matcha Space has not publicly explained Nakabugo’s dismissal.

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Ugandan TikToker Benita Nakabugo says she has lost her job in Bahrain after National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters mounted an online campaign against her employer over her past political comments.

Nakabugo, who uses the name Benitah256MadamViolence on TikTok, announced the development in a statement addressed to NUP supporters.

“Hello, NUP supporters. I would like to say that what you have done to my company is enough. You kept contacting them and putting pressure on them until they fired me, and now you have succeeded in your mission I have lost my job,” she said.

Nakabugo asked those behind the campaign to stop contacting her former employer, saying their objective had been achieved.

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“I sincerely hope you can stop sending them whatever you have been sending. They have done exactly what you wanted,” she said.

She also questioned whether losing her job would change Uganda’s political leadership.

“So, let me see if losing my job is going to make Bobi Wine the President of Uganda. If that was the mission, congratulations—you succeeded,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to me losing my job. Era genda kulima,” she added.

Nakabugo’s troubles started after her past comments about Uganda’s 2026 presidential election resurfaced online.

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After the election, she used her TikTok account, which has more than 1.2 million followers, to remind NUP supporters that their candidate had lost and that President Museveni would be sworn in.

Her comments angered some opposition supporters.

The dispute later spilled onto the social media pages of The Matcha Space, the Bahrain company where Nakabugo worked as a barista.

After the company posted a video featuring her at work, Ugandan social media users flooded its comment section with accusations against her. Some also posted negative reviews on Google.

The company later deleted TikTok videos featuring Nakabugo, raising questions about her employment status.

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