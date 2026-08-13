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Ssekajja: Why I married Chosen Becky despite having kids

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 01:02 - 14 August 2026
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Professor Ssekajja has explained why he married Chosen Becky despite her having children
Professor Ssekajja says compatibility mattered more than Chosen Becky having children when he decided to marry the Ugandan singer.
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  • Professor Ssekajja has explained why he married Chosen Becky despite her having children.

  • Ssekajja said he also had children before marrying the singer.

  • He questioned who should marry single mothers and argued that compatibility matters most.

  • Ssekajja and Chosen Becky married in December 2025.

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Professor Ssekajja, whose real name is Abdul Ssekajja, has opened up about why he married singer Chosen Becky, born Becky Kiconco, despite her having children.

In an interview with MC Mayor on YouTube, Ssekajja was asked why he chose a woman with children.

“Because I also had kids,” he responded.

He also posed a rhetorical question: “Who should marry single moms?”

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According to Ssekajja, a man could find a woman without children who may still not be the right partner. He said what matters most is compatibility.

Ssekajja and Becky got married in December 2025.

The elegant ceremony, attended by family and close friends, featured a black-and-white décor theme.

Becky was previously in a relationship with her baby daddy, Diktator Amir.

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