PHOTOS: Kin Kariisa visits Makona in hospital
Next Media Services chief executive officer Kin Kariisa says entertainment presenter Brian Ssemanda, better known as Makona, is recovering from injuries sustained in a road crash in Wakiso District last week.
Kariisa gave the update on August 13, 2026, after visiting the presenter at Case Hospital in Kampala.
“Just checked on Makona, he’s getting better,” Kariisa wrote on X.
“Thank you all for your kind support and prayers.
“Thanks to the Case Hospital team for their excellent care.
“He should be home soon. 🙏”
The update offers fresh hope for Makona’s colleagues, friends and fans following the August 7 crash that left him seriously injured.
The accident happened at about 2am at Namulanda near Stabex in Wakiso District.
Police said the crash involved a Toyota Allex and a Toyota Hilux.
Preliminary findings indicated that the Hilux was travelling from Entebbe towards Kampala when its driver lost control. The vehicle crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the Allex.
Makona sustained serious injuries and was first admitted to the intensive care unit at Kisubi Hospital. He has since been receiving treatment at Case Hospital.
Makona is an entertainment journalist and television presenter with Sanyuka TV and NBS Television.
He is one of the familiar faces on Sanyuka TV’s entertainment programme UnCut Sabula. He has built a following through celebrity interviews, entertainment reporting and coverage of major showbiz events.