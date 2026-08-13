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Bobi Wine mourns passing of Nubian Li's father

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:22 - 13 August 2026
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Bobi Wine has mourned the death of Nubian Li's father
NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has joined other Ugandans in mourning the death of Nubian Li's father, Baba Ratib.
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  • Bobi Wine has mourned the death of Nubian Li's father.

  • Nubian Li announced the death in a post on X.

  • He identified his father as Baba Ratib.

  • Prof Jim Spire Ssentongo also sent condolences.

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National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has mourned the death of the father of Buken Ali, alias Nubian Li.

"Kitalo nnyo muganda wange!" Wine commented on Ali's post on X, where Ali shared a photo of his father and wrote: "Just lost my dad, Baba Ratib! Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

Prof Jim Spire Ssentongo also sent his condolences.

"So sorry about your loss!" Ssentongo said.

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