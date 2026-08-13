Rwanda arrested FDA Director General Prof Emile Bienvenu and 17 other suspects over alleged offences linked to illicit alcohol.

Rwanda arrested FDA Director General Prof Emile Bienvenu and 17 other suspects over alleged offences linked to illicit alcohol.

Rwanda arrests official who led crackdown on alcohol imports

Rwanda has arrested FDA chief Prof Emile Bienvenu and 17 other officials as its illicit alcohol crackdown widens, with Ugandan brands and cross-border trade already affected by the restrictions.

Rwanda arrested FDA Director General Prof Emile Bienvenu and 17 other suspects over alleged offences linked to illicit alcohol.

The crackdown has closed more than 140 companies and removed hundreds of alcohol brands from the market.

Ugandan brands including Uganda Waragi, Bond 7, Gilbeys and V&A Sherry have been affected by Rwanda’s restrictions.

Investigators are now probing regulators and local officials accused of helping non-compliant alcohol producers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rwanda’s crackdown on illicit alcohol has widened to include the officials charged with policing the industry, with the head of the country’s Food and Drugs Authority arrested alongside 17 other suspects over alleged offences linked to alcohol production and distribution.

The arrests mark a new phase in a campaign that has already shut more than 140 companies, removed hundreds of alcohol brands from the market and restricted imports. Several Ugandan brands have also been affected, raising concerns over cross-border trade.

Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority Director General Prof Emile Bienvenu was among the suspects presented to the media at the Rwanda Investigation Bureau headquarters in Kigali on August 13, 2026.

The New Times reported that 10 of the 18 suspects are Rwanda FDA officials. Others include an official from the Rwanda Standards Board and local government leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The arrests follow a nationwide campaign against alcohol that Rwandan authorities consider illicit or non-compliant with safety and quality standards.

Since August 2, authorities have closed more than 140 companies and recalled hundreds of alcohol brands, including gin and vodka. Rwanda has also banned the importation of more than 50 alcohol brands.

At least 16 company owners, managers and workers had been arrested before the latest operation.

The developments have implications for Uganda because some Ugandan alcohol brands have been caught up in Rwanda’s restrictions.

Uganda Waragi, Bond 7, Gilbeys and V&A Sherry are among the affected brands. They form part of Uganda Breweries Limited’s spirits portfolio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rwanda is an important regional market for Ugandan manufacturers, making the restrictions a concern for businesses that rely on cross-border trade.

The arrests now suggest investigators are looking beyond manufacturers and traders to officials responsible for regulating the alcohol sector.

RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira said investigators found cases in which some public officials allegedly abused their authority for personal gain. Others are accused of helping companies that produced alcohol that failed to meet required standards.

“Some officials abused the powers entrusted to them for personal benefit,” The New Times quoted Murangira as saying.

Investigators are also examining officials responsible for standards enforcement and local leaders suspected of issuing certificates that helped some businesses operate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RIB said some companies operated without meeting Good Manufacturing Practices requirements.

“Some companies used branding to appear legitimate, but their production was carried out in unhygienic conditions,” Murangira said.

Investigators also found alleged irregularities in product registration. Some companies reportedly registered particular products before producing other brands that had not received approval.

The inquiry has spread beyond Rwanda FDA to the Rwanda Standards Board and local governments.

Investigators are examining whether officials misused regulatory or administrative powers to help companies accused of producing or distributing non-compliant alcohol.

The New Times reported that RIB had sent 97 case files involving illicit alcohol offences to prosecutors since July 20.

Murangira said officials convicted of abusing their authority could face between seven and 10 years in prison. They could also face fines of between Rwf5 million and Rwf10 million.

The arrests come days after Rwanda stepped up enforcement against alcohol that authorities say falls outside safety and quality requirements.

The campaign has also targeted imported alcohol from neighbouring countries, including Uganda.

Uganda Waragi is one of Uganda Breweries’ best-known spirits and is marketed as a triple-distilled gin. Bond 7, Gilbeys and V&A Sherry are also established products in the company’s portfolio.

The arrest of regulatory officials does not clear the Ugandan brands affected by Rwanda’s restrictions.

The investigation concerns alleged misconduct by officials, manufacturers and other players in Rwanda’s alcohol industry. Authorities have not indicated whether earlier regulatory decisions will be reviewed.

It also remains unclear whether the investigation will change restrictions that have disrupted the importation and sale of some alcohol brands in Rwanda.

For now, Prof Bienvenu and the other suspects remain under investigation as Rwanda continues its campaign against alcohol it classifies as illicit or non-compliant.