Kampala eyes electric taxis before end of 2026

The Union Transport Alliance studied electric taxi technology during a benchmarking visit to China

The Union Transport Alliance studied electric taxi technology during a benchmarking visit to China

Kampala could get electric taxis before the end of 2026 as the Union Transport Alliance works on battery-swapping infrastructure, financing and adapting electric vehicle technology to Uganda.

Kampala could receive its first electric taxis before the end of 2026.

The Union Transport Alliance studied electric taxi technology during a benchmarking visit to China.

Operators could acquire the vehicles through instalment financing instead of paying the full cost upfront.

Battery-swapping stations and other infrastructure will be key to the electric taxi rollout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kampala could have electric taxis on its roads before the end of 2026 as transport operators push plans to shift part of the city’s public transport fleet away from fuel-powered vehicles.

The Union Transport Alliance (UTA), which brings together taxi, bus and truck drivers as well as boda boda riders, announced the plan after a benchmarking visit to China, The Observer reported.

The delegation studied electric taxi technology and the infrastructure needed to support the vehicles.

UTA representative Amon Mulyowa said the first electric taxis could start operating before the end of the year. He said the rollout would depend on the installation of battery-swapping stations and other infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are looking at by the end of the year, because before the taxis come in, we need to have the energy network in place, because we need to have the swapping stations,” Mulyowa said.

Taxi Union chairman Rashid Sekindi said the visit to China helped the delegation assess whether electric taxis could work under Uganda’s transport conditions.

“Our visit to China was to learn more about taxi technology and assess whether electric taxis can work in Uganda,” Sekindi said.

Sekindi said the technology appeared suitable for Uganda, but would require changes to fit the local operating environment.

“From what we observed, they can work, but the system needs some modifications to fit our local environment,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mulyowa said the proposed programme could also allow taxi drivers, owners and investors to acquire the vehicles through instalment payments instead of paying the full cost at once.

“They will be able to get an electric taxi after paying some small money, and then the taxi’s on the road, they pay back the balance in small portions,” he said.

The arrangement could lower the initial cost for operators and allow them to earn income while clearing the balance.

However, UTA says the transition will depend on more than importing electric vehicles.

Mulyowa said Kampala would need a network of battery-swapping stations to keep the taxis on the road. The system would allow drivers to exchange depleted batteries instead of waiting for them to recharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boda Union chairman Frank Mawejje urged transport leaders to support the shift to electric vehicles.

“By embracing electric vehicles together, we can reduce fuel costs, protect our environment, and build a stronger transport industry for Uganda,” Mawejje said.

The plan could mark a major change in Kampala’s public transport system, which depends heavily on fuel-powered commuter taxis.