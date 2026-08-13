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UPDF changes leadership in Somalia Mission

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:00 - 13 August 2026
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UPDF has appointed Col Boaz Kashaya as the new AUSSOM coordinator
UPDF has appointed Col Boaz Kashaya as the new AUSSOM coordinator, replacing Col Victor Busobozi.
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  • UPDF has appointed Col Boaz Kashaya as the new AUSSOM coordinator.

  • Kashaya replaces Col Victor Busobozi.

  • Maj Gen Chris Bagonza praised Busobozi for his service and coordination of troops abroad.

  • Kashaya pledged to work closely with staff and seek guidance from his predecessor.

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The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has appointed Colonel Boaz Kashaya as the new coordinator of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Kashaya replaces Colonel Victor Busobozi, who has been serving in the role.

Chief of Staff, Land Forces, Major General Chris Bagonza, presided over the handover ceremony at the Land Force Headquarters in Bombo.

Bagonza praised Busobozi for his resilience, teamwork and commitment, saying these helped strengthen the coordination of UPDF troops serving on foreign missions.

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He asked Kashaya to work closely with staff, seek guidance where necessary and maintain close coordination with the Land Force leadership.

Busobozi urged his successor to strengthen cooperation with relevant institutions and stakeholders to support the office’s work.

Kashaya thanked the UPDF leadership for appointing him and pledged to carry out his duties to the best of his ability.

He also asked Busobozi to remain available for consultation and guidance during the transition.

The ceremony was attended by the Director of Anti-Aircraft and Commander Land Forces, Brig Gen Kasauli, directors at the Land Forces Headquarters, and senior and junior officers.

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