Missing KIU student found dead after 10 days

KIU student Kairu Patricia was reported missing for 10 days after leaving her hostel in Kansanga

KIU student Kairu Patricia was reported missing for 10 days after leaving her hostel in Kansanga

Newly enrolled KIU student Kairu Patricia was found dead after being missing for 10 days, with police yet to clarify the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death.

KIU student Kairu Patricia was reported missing for 10 days after leaving her hostel in Kansanga.

Her body was reportedly found in Nabbingo and later taken to Mulago.

Claims that she was raped and killed remain unverified as investigations continue.

Patricia was buried in Buyende District on August 12, 2026.

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A newly enrolled Kampala International University (KIU) student has been found dead after she was reported missing for 10 days, with questions remaining over how she disappeared from Kansanga and ended up in Nabbingo.

Kairu Patricia had recently joined KIU and was living in Kansanga. She reportedly left her hostel and did not return, prompting relatives and friends to search for her.

Her family later learnt of her death after her photograph circulated on TikTok, according to her friend, Makana Kennedy Ndyamuhaki.

“Her name was Kairu Patricia, a dear friend of mine and a newly enrolled student at KIU. She had been missing for 10 days, four of which her body had spent at Mulago,” Ndyamuhaki wrote.

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Patricia’s body was reportedly found in Nabbingo, although the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

Her name was Kairu Patricia, a dear friend of mine and a newly enrolled student at @kiuvarsity. She had been missing for 10 days, 4 of which her body had spent at Mulago. It was through TikTok, that we finally learned that she had been killed after someone shared her photograph.… https://t.co/88UtO4DIre — Makana Kennedy Ndyamuhaki (@Makana_Kennedy) August 13, 2026

A separate social media post alleged that she was raped, killed and dumped at an unfinished building on Bataka Lane in Nabbingo.

The claims have not been independently verified and police had not publicly confirmed the circumstances of her death by Thursday.

Ndyamuhaki described Patricia’s death as devastating and appealed to security agencies to establish what happened to her.

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“Today, Patricia will be laid to rest in Buyende District,” he said.

He also called on the Uganda Police Force and other authorities to investigate the case and bring anyone found responsible to justice.

“May the full weight of the law find those who took away a life that still had so much ahead of it,” Ndyamuhaki said.

Patricia was reportedly buried in Buyende District on August 12, 2026.

Questions remain over how she disappeared from Kansanga, travelled or was taken to Nabbingo, and died.

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