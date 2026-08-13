Naava Grey to headline Uganda Ladies Open finale

Naava Grey will headline the Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Open finale at Uganda Golf Club on August 15, 2026, as organisers celebrate women golfers through the She Walks experience.

Naava Grey will headline the Ladies Open finale at Uganda Golf Club.

The event takes place on August 15, 2026.

MC Deedan and DJ Anselm will also entertain guests.

Johnnie Walker will use the finale to celebrate women through its She Walks platform.

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Songstress Naava Grey will headline the entertainment at the Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Open finale at Uganda Golf Club on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The event will close this year’s Ladies Open with a Johnnie Walker She Walks experience, bringing together golfers, guests and members of the golfing community for an evening of music, food and celebration.

She Walks is a Johnnie Walker platform that celebrates women pursuing their goals and supporting others along the way. It also creates spaces for women to meet, share experiences and celebrate their journeys.

Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager at Johnnie Walker Uganda, said the finale will recognise the determination and passion displayed by women during the tournament.

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“The Ladies Open is a beautiful expression of what it means to keep moving forward. These women have shown determination, resilience and passion on the course, and we want to create a moment that celebrates them beyond the competition. The She Walks experience is about bringing women together, creating meaningful connections and, most importantly, celebrating every woman and her journey. This is our way of raising a glass and toast to the ladies and give them an evening that is truly theirs,” Kyokunda said.

Naava Grey will lead the night’s entertainment with a catalogue that includes Ninga Omuloge, Aliba Waani, Nkwetaga, Nteredde and Kangume.

MC Deedan will host the event, while DJ Anselm will handle the music after the golf action ends.

Guests will also have access to a specially curated menu featuring Johnnie Walker whiskies, cocktails and other serves.

Organisers say the finale will give the women competing in the Ladies Open a chance to celebrate their performance, friendships and shared passion for golf away from the course.

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