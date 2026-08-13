Ugandan TikToker Benita's comments against Bobi Wine put Bahrain employer in difficult position

Benita Nakabugo, aka Benitah256madamviolence on TikTok, faces backlash over comments she made after Uganda’s 2026 presidential election.

Benita Nakabugo, aka Benitah256madamviolence on TikTok, faces backlash over comments she made after Uganda’s 2026 presidential election.

Ugandan TikToker Benita Nakabugo faces an online backlash over her post-election political comments, with critics targeting her Bahrain employer, The Matcha Space.

Benita Nakabugo faces backlash over comments she made after Uganda’s 2026 presidential election.

The TikToker told NUP supporters that their candidate had lost and President Museveni would be sworn in.

Ugandan commenters targeted her Bahrain employer, The Matcha Space, with negative comments and Google reviews.

The company has deleted TikTok videos featuring Nakabugo, but neither side has commented on her employment status.

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A Ugandan TikToker, Benita Nakabugo, has put her employer in a precarious situation after her past political comments on social media prompted netizens to flood the company’s business pages with negative comments that could turn away customers.

Nakabugo, who goes by Benitah256madamviolence on TikTok, made the comments following the 2026 presidential election. Her remarks annoyed some opposition supporters, especially those of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

After the presidential election, Nakabugo took to her TikTok account, where she has more than 1.2 million followers, to remind NUP supporters that their candidate had lost and that President Museveni would be sworn in.

While her statements were factual, some emotionally driven opposition supporters appeared displeased by her comments and had been longing for revenge.

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A few days ago, The Matcha Space, the Bahrain company that employs Nakabugo as a barista, posted a video of her at work. Commenters from Uganda stormed the comment section with accusations in an apparent attempt to make her lose her job.

Some also took to Google to post negative reviews about the company.

The company has since deleted videos featuring Nakabugo from its TikTok page. People familiar with employment policies in Bahrain have said she could lose her job.

Others have warned that the campaign may not affect Nakabugo alone but could also hurt other Ugandans working there. They have urged Ugandans to stop posting accusations against her.