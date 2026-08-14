Uganda challenges Rwanda ban on 10 alcohol brands

UNBS says all 10 products are certified and comply with EAC harmonised standards.

UNBS says all 10 products are certified and comply with EAC harmonised standards.

UNBS says 10 Ugandan alcohol brands restricted by Rwanda are safe, EAC-certified and face no scientifically justified grounds for exclusion from the Rwandan market.

Rwanda restrictions: Rwanda restricted 10 Ugandan alcoholic beverage brands from its market.

UNBS certification: UNBS says all 10 products are certified and comply with EAC harmonised standards.

No scientific basis: UNBS says an August 10 EAC meeting found no technical or scientific justification for the restrictions.

Regional trade: UNBS says Q-Mark certified Ugandan products should enjoy unrestricted movement across EAC member states.

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Uganda’s standards agency has rejected restrictions imposed by Rwanda on 10 Ugandan alcoholic beverage brands, saying the products meet regional safety standards and should move freely within the East African Community (EAC).

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) said on August 14, 2026 that all the affected products hold valid certification under EAC harmonised standards. It said an EAC meeting involving Uganda and Rwanda found no technical or scientific basis for the restrictions.

The dispute emerged after reports indicated that the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) had restricted several Ugandan-made alcoholic products from its market.

UNBS said Rwanda imposed the restrictions without giving it formal notice.

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“The FDA filed no official notice as UNBS learnt of the matter through social media reports,” UNBS said in a statement.

The standards agency argued that the action breached the Mutual Recognition of Quality Marks protocols among EAC partner states.

Under the East African Community Standards, Quality Assurance, Metrology and Testing Act, a member state should notify another country’s national standards body if it identifies a problem with a certified product.

UNBS said representatives from Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda met under the EAC Secretariat on August 10, 2026 to discuss the matter.

According to UNBS, the meeting established that there was no technical or scientific justification to maintain the restrictions.

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The affected products include Blended Whisky Bond7, Gilbey’s Flavored Gin, Cambridge Gin, X5 Gin, X5 Whisky, X5 Liqueur, Jonney’s Pineapple Flavored Gin, Pan Master Blended Mature Whisky, Club 5 Gin and Tembo Liqueur.

The brands are manufactured by Uganda Breweries Limited, John Distillers (U) Ltd and Glorrie Industries Limited.

UNBS said all the products have valid permits and comply with the relevant EAC harmonised standards.

“Consequently, UNBS re-emphasizes that all Ugandan products carrying the distinctive Q-Mark enjoy unrestricted movement across all East African Community Member States under existing regional trade protocols,” the agency said.

It reassured consumers and distributors that the affected products are safe and comply with regional requirements.

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The agency also pledged to continue supporting regional trade under the EAC integration framework.