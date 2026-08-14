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Foreign Affairs Ministry backs Rwenzori Marathon as sports diplomacy platform

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 17:59 - 14 August 2026
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Amb. Joh Leonard Mugerwa with Amos Wekesa
The Foreign Affairs Ministry has backed the Rwenzori Marathon as a tool to promote Uganda’s tourism, investment potential, sports diplomacy and regional integration.
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is once again throwing its weight behind the 2026 Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon as a platform to promote Uganda’s tourism, investment opportunities and regional ties.

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The ministry said the event has grown into an international sporting attraction that can strengthen Uganda’s global image and support sports and economic diplomacy.

Representing the Permanent Secretary on August 14, 2026, Ambassador John Leonard Mugerwa said participation had risen from about 800 runners in 2022 to more than 6,000 runners from 36 countries last year.

“The Marathon is more than a race. It is one big celebration of who we are,” Mugerwa said.

He said sport can strengthen relations between people while showcasing Uganda’s culture, hospitality and values to international visitors.

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Amb. Joh Leonard Mugerwa

The ministry said the marathon allows foreign visitors to experience Uganda beyond conventional perceptions of the country.

It said the event also promotes attractions such as the Rwenzori Mountains, Queen Elizabeth National Park and Kibale National Park.

The growing number of visitors has also created opportunities for hotels, traders, investors, cultural businesses and local enterprises.

Mugerwa said the marathon was strengthening regional integration through participation from countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and Ethiopia.

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He said sporting events help citizens across the region build connections that can later support tourism, trade and investment.

Uganda’s diplomatic missions abroad have also helped mobilise international runners and promote the event among sporting communities, tourism operators and potential investors, according to the ministry.

Tusker Rwenzori Marathon team lead Amos Wekesa said organisers created the race to market Uganda through running.

Tusker Rwenzori Marathon team lead Amos Wekesa said organisers created the race to market Uganda through running.

He said the event had since developed into an international platform for sport and tourism.

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The 2026 edition will feature 42km, 35km, 10km and 5km races.

The ministry praised organisers and partners for positioning Kasese and the wider Rwenzori region as growing destinations for international sport and tourism.

Mugerwa said the ministry would continue supporting initiatives that advance Uganda’s national interests.

“Run Uganda. Experience Uganda. Discover Uganda. And share Uganda’s story with the world,” he said.

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