UDB commits Shs 20 million to 2026 Rwenzori Marathon

UDB managing director, Patricia Ojangole handing over the dummy cheque to Amos Wekesa

UDB managing director, Patricia Ojangole handing over the dummy cheque to Amos Wekesa

Uganda Development Bank has committed Shs20 million to the 2026 Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon as organisers prepare for the fifth edition in Kasese on August 22.

Uganda Development Bank (UDB) has committed Shs20 million to the 2026 Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, marking its return as a sponsor of the annual race.

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The fifth edition of the marathon will take place in Kasese on August 22, 2026.

UDB announced the sponsorship on August 11 at a press conference in Kampala attended by the bank’s managing director, Patricia Ojangole, and marathon organisers.

The event is Uganda’s only World Athletics Label Road Race and brings together sport, tourism and local enterprise in the Rwenzori region.

This year’s programme will feature the 42.2km marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km and 5km races.

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The full marathon will start at the Equator in Queen Elizabeth National Park, while all distances will finish at the Marathon Arena in Kasese, below the Rwenzori Mountains.

Organisers say the race has helped attract visitors to Kasese and created business for hotels, restaurants, tour guides and transport operators.

Ojangole said UDB’s sponsorship reflects the bank’s interest in tourism as a driver of economic growth.

“Uganda Development Bank is pleased to once again support the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon. As a Development Finance Institution, we recognise tourism as a key driver of Uganda's economic growth ; creating jobs, supporting local enterprises, attracting visitors and showcasing the country's rich natural and cultural heritage,” she said.

“Our sponsorship reflects a broader commitment to growing Ugandan brands, promoting local destinations and backing initiatives that contribute to the country's inclusive socio-economic development.”

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Race founder Amos Wekesa

Ojangole said the marathon also provides Uganda with an opportunity to market its destinations and talent.

“As the runners take to the road on 22 August, UDB is proud to support a homegrown event that puts Uganda's talent, destinations and potential on the map,” she said.

“We also celebrate the visionaries, entrepreneurs and industry leaders such as Amos Wekesa, whose commitment continues to place Uganda's tourism story at the centre of the opportunities driving our country forward.”

Race founder Amos Wekesa said UDB’s backing would help strengthen the marathon’s economic impact on Kasese.

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“Having Uganda Development Bank behind this race matters because they understand what we are building in Kasese,” Wekesa said.

“Every runner who travels to the Rwenzori region spends money in local hotels, hires local guides, and eats in local restaurants. That is real income for the community.”

He said support for a locally organised event would help the marathon grow further.

“UDB backing a Ugandan event, run by Ugandans, for the benefit of a Ugandan town, is exactly the kind of support that helps us grow this race year after year,” Wekesa said.