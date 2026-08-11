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The Pre-Dreadlazer Turn Up kicks off in high spirits with Smirnoff

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 13:58 - 11 August 2026
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Dredlazer and Raymond Karama, Brand Manager Smirnoff at UBL at the announcement of the brand partnership for the Dreadlazer Turn Up at Kati Kati
Dreadlazer might be the scene’s breakout name, but his mastery goes way back. By tapping into the Gen-Z party space, he has carved out a distinct path and built a massive party community wherever he spins.
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The groove is pretty different today. Once ignored and stashed behind the booth, DJs are now shaping the Gen-z party culture to release the party spirit.  Blending smooth transitions and trendy music genres is what defines a great night out. It’s more than just playing music.

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And perfecting this craft, means owning the night and taking the party experience beyond the club.

Dreadlazer might be the scene’s breakout name, but his mastery goes way back. By tapping into the Gen-Z party space, he has carved out a distinct path and built a massive party community wherever he spins.

Dredlazer and Raymond Karama, Brand Manager Smirnoff at UBL at the announcement of the brand partnership for the Dreadlazer Turn Up at Kati Kati

It is because of this infectious energy that Smirnoff Uganda has partnered with him for his upcoming Turn Up, happening on the 4th of September at Kati Kati Grounds.

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True to the Smirnoff signature party spirit, the turn up has been kicked off in high spirits at an exclusive mini party preview that gathered media, influencers, the brand and organizing teams for an evening of flavor and great vibes.

Beaming with excitement, the main man himself promised his fans a party like never before come the second edition. High energy, smooth transitions and the purest vibes.

He also dedicated this milestone to his community has stood with him and Smirnoff for celebrating creatives.

“Through the Smirnoff Fiestas, Smirnoff has been at the front of city-wide vibrant party experiences that bring together different DJs to showcase and celebrate their creativity. Among the many DJs the brand has worked with has been Dreadlazer and being part of his own party experience is win-win for all of us, said Raymond Karama, Brand Manager Smirnoff Uganda.

DJs Life of the Party, Linus, and MC’s Pest and Benjie were also confirmed to perform at the Turn up alongside DreadLazer.

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Tickets to the Turn Up are available online at UGX 35k on Quicket and each ticket comes with a free Smirnoff on the house!

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