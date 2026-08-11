Museveni rejected my resignation, ordered me back to office - Wangadya tells MPs

UHRC chairperson Mariam Wangadya told Parliament that President Yoweri Museveni rejected her resignation and ordered her immediate return to office.

Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) chairperson Mariam Wangadya has told Parliament that President Yoweri Museveni rejected her resignation and ordered her to return to office immediately.

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Wangadya made the revelation on Tuesday while appearing before Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), where MPs sought clarity on her status following her earlier attempt to leave the commission.

Her appearance also brought an end to a standoff with the committee after she failed to honour two previous summonses. Wangadya apologised for her absence, prompting COSASE chairperson Muwada Nkunyingi to withdraw an arrest warrant that had been issued against her.

Museveni rejected resignation

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Speaking under oath before the commission, Wangadya confirmed that she had submitted her resignation to Museveni but said the President declined to accept it.

“Mr Chairman, it is true that I wrote a letter of resignation to H.E. the President and my resignation was rejected,” she said.

“The Hon Learned Attorney General addressed Parliament and he stated that my resignation had not been accepted and that I remained the substantive chairperson of the UHRC, and that is my status,” Wangadya said.

She disclosed that Museveni communicated his decision to her by telephone rather than through a written response.

“The response I received from the appointing authority was through a phone call, not in writing. I was instructed, if I had left the office, to return immediately, and I complied with the directive of the Fountain of Honour,” she said.

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“I respect the Fountain of Honour and I am in office.”

‘I have been treated like a taboo’

Wangadya also expressed concern about the public reaction to her attempted resignation, saying stepping down from a senior government position should not be viewed negatively.

“I should also note that since my letter of resignation came out, I have been treated like a taboo; like something to be ashamed of,” she said.

“How I wish we would develop a culture of resigning from high positions for whatever reason.”

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Wangadya told MPs that this was not the first time she had attempted to leave the human rights body. She said she previously resigned while serving as a UHRC commissioner in 2013 and that her resignation was accepted at the time.

UHRC Chairperson, Mrs Mariam Fauzat Wangadya

Denies working under duress

Nkunyingi also asked whether the circumstances that prompted her resignation had changed and whether the working environment at UHRC had improved since she returned.

Wangadya maintained that she was performing her duties voluntarily despite having initially sought to leave.

“I am not in the office under duress,” she said. “I was guided by the Head of State to return, and I am executing my duties willingly as the commission chairperson.”

Her appearance cleared one immediate dispute between UHRC and COSASE. The committee had issued an arrest warrant after Wangadya failed to appear on two occasions.