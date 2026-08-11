Government restricts bar opening hours in new alcohol crackdown

Bars and malwa joints should open after 3pm on working days.

Bars and malwa joints should open after 3pm on working days.

The government has directed bars and malwa joints to open after 3pm on working days while tightening controls on underage drinking, betting and local government accountability.

Bars and malwa joints should open after 3pm on working days.

Authorities should arrest and prosecute people who sell alcohol to those under 18.

Local governments must regulate betting operating hours and enforce lawful alcohol operating-hour rules.

Councils must allow journalists into sittings and display approved budgets for public scrutiny.

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The government has directed bars, malwa joints and other alcohol-selling outlets to open after 3pm on working days as part of measures aimed at reducing early-morning drinking and improving productivity.

Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi issued the directive to LC5 chairpersons, city mayors, division mayors and council speakers on August 11, 2026.

The measures also cover underage drinking, betting operations, media access to council sittings and public access to approved local government budgets.

Under the directive, bars, malwa joints and other alcohol outlets should not open before 3pm on working days, subject to national laws, licensing rules and lawful local government regulations.

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Barugahara said local leaders should work with security agencies and enforcement teams to discourage early-morning drinking.

He said excessive alcohol consumption contributes to idleness, family problems and crime in communities.

Bars and alcohol outlets that repeatedly defy lawful operating-hour directives should be closed, while authorities should take action against persistent offenders in line with the law.

The minister also directed authorities to arrest and prosecute bar owners, shopkeepers and operators of malwa joints who sell or supply alcohol to people below 18 years.

Local authorities and security agencies should enforce the rule and impose sanctions on establishments that repeatedly violate it.

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The directive also requires local governments to regulate the operating hours of betting companies within their jurisdictions.

Barugahara said the measure is intended to protect communities, especially young people, from harmful practices linked to excessive betting.

Local councils must also allow journalists to attend council sittings.

The minister said media access would promote transparency and allow the public to follow debates, decisions and the conduct of public business.

Local governments have also been directed to display approved budgets on their main council notice boards and other accessible public notice boards.

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Barugahara said this would help residents know what has been budgeted for their areas and track the implementation of projects and services.

Joint security teams, council enforcement officers and other relevant authorities will support implementation.