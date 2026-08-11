Eunice Alum crowned Miss Uganda North 2026

Eunice Amelia Alum has been crowned Miss Uganda North 2026 and will join runners-up Charity Akot and Victoria Atim at the national competition.

Eunice Amelia Alum won the Miss Uganda North 2026 crown in Bugolobi.

Charity Akot and Victoria Atim finished first and second runners-up.

The three advance to the national stage.

The Miss Uganda 2026 grand finale will take place on October 10, 2026, at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

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Eunice Amelia Alum has been crowned Miss Uganda North 2026 after beating other contestants in the second regional leg of the Miss Uganda 2026 search.

The event took place at Motiv in Bugolobi over the weekend and brought together contestants from across northern Uganda.

Alum emerged winner, while Charity Akot finished as first runner-up and Victoria Atim took second place.

The three now advance to the national stage, where they will compete for the Miss Uganda 2026 crown.

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The northern regional contest followed the eastern Uganda search in Jinja, where Faith Magero Nabirye, Olivia Ajambo and Patricia Balwaani qualified for the national competition.

Contestants in Bugolobi were assessed on confidence, personality, talent and stage presence.

Eunice Amelia Alum

The event also featured musical performances by artists from northern Uganda.

V&A Sherry supported the regional search in partnership with the Miss Uganda Foundation.

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Roy Ronald Tumwizere, the V&A Sherry brand manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the competition was helping showcase talent and stories from different parts of the country.

“Every region brings its own stories, talent and character to the Miss Uganda journey, and Northern Uganda has shown us just how much there is to celebrate. At V&A Sherry, we believe the moments that matter most are the ones we share with others, and through our Yours to Share platform, we are proud to celebrate these young women as they step forward, represent their communities and pursue their dreams on the national stage,” Tumwizere said.

The Miss Uganda 2026 regional search will continue in West Nile, western and central Uganda.

Winners from the different regions will meet at the grand finale on October 10, 2026, at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

The eventual winner will be crowned Miss Uganda 2026 and earn the chance to represent Uganda at the Miss World competition.

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