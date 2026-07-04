Wangadya unloads on President Museveni for turning Human Rights Commission into ‘dumping ground for political failures’

Mariam Wangadya has accused President Museveni of undermining the Uganda Human Rights Commission through poor appointments, as reported infighting among commissioners deepens.

Uganda Human Rights Commission chairperson Mariam Wangadya on Friday voiced deep frustration with President Museveni, accusing him of weakening the commission by appointing people she described as broke and sickly political failures.

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Wangadya said the President had shown little respect for the commission through the nature of appointments made to the constitutional body.

"I have a complaint towards my good President Yoweri Museveni; he has shown us time and again that he has no respect for this commission. Why? When I look at the members he’s appointed to the commission, he’s turned this place into a dumping ground for people who were rejected by voters; politicians who were drained of all resources from campaigns, those who are completely broke, those who are sick and dying and need ARVs; those are the ones being sent here," she said.

"I call upon you Mr President; this commission is extremely important. Chapter 4 of the constitution is the biggest chapter; it contains the Bill of Rights. This commission has the widest and most serious mandate touching the rights of Ugandans but the people you are picking for it, because you need to save them from moneylenders and loan sharks; please sir, Tata Natasha, I beseech you; start seeing value in this commission," she said.

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Ms Wangadya, who is approaching the end of her term at the commission was speaking on the longstanding infighting at the commission where a section of members have ganged against her, derailing the commission’s agenda

At the end of her tenure, she urged the President to appoint credible people when choosing the next chairperson and members of the commission.

"Tomorrow, I will not be here; my term ends September next year, but when choosing the next chair and members of the commission, show some respect. But when you just dump people here that have no credibility, what do you expect from them? That is what we are seeing here. All they do is fight their bosses. They add no value to the commission. Their job is to hold shady meetings, running around in media houses, seeking an audience with the First Lady, the CDF, Gen Salim Saleh, asking to have me arrested," she said.

"If the qualification you see is people trying to save them from poverty; then you must not be surprised by this."

Mariam Wangadya, Chairperson of UHRC.

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The current UHRC members listed by the commission include Shifrah Lukwago, Crispin Kaheru, Jacklet Atuhaire Rwabukurukuru, Simeo Muwanga Nsubuga, Steven Basaliza and Omara Apitta Lamex.

Recent reports said three commissioners, Simeo Nsubuga, Steven Basaliza and Jacklet Atuhaire Rwabukurukuru, petitioned President Museveni and the Inspector General of Government, accusing Wangadya of financial misconduct, abuse of office and maladministration.

The allegations included claims over NSSF contributions, salary enhancements, office funds, procurement, recruitment and promotions.

The commission dismissed the allegations as false and defamatory.